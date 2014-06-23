San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The San Francisco Giants went to more luxurious airplane travel this year in an attempt to alleviate the back issues that bothered several players in recent years, but it the change did not solve the problem.

Center fielder Angel Pagan missed his sixth consecutive game with back stiffness Sunday, and first baseman/left fielder Mike Morse was held out of the lineup because of back soreness. Even so, the Giants, behind left-hander Madison Bumgarner beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 at Chase Field.

The new airplane has more first-class seats, giving the players more leg room and also providing the ability to recline during the flight.

“We have done that to see if we can make the travel a little more comfortable and easier on the back,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

In addition to the maladies of Pagan and Morse, second baseman Marco Scutaro has missed the entire season because of a bulging disk in his back that cropped up after the 2013 season. Scutaro took batting practice with the Giants on Friday at Chase Field, and he hopes to begin playing in the rookie-level Arizona League in the next week or two.

Morse said he injured his back while taking a big swing at a breaking ball as he struck out to end the fifth inning Saturday in the Giants’ 6-4 victory over Arizona. He also joked about the hotel accommodations.

“It’s got to be the Ritz-Carlton,” Morse said of the Giants’ road digs. “I blame it on the beds.”

The issue is hardly limited to the Giants. Former Arizona left-hander Randy Johnson, who finished his career with San Francisco, said the most difficult part of travel in the later stages of his career was the stress it placed on his back. He had two back surgeries.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-6, 2.36 ERA) at Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 1-5, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Angel Pagan missed his sixth consecutive game due to lower back soreness, and a stay on the disabled list remains unlikely but it still possible. “Angel’s about the same, which is good,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday. “He hasn’t gotten worse, and he is doing baseball activity. I put him at day-to-day. I think tomorrow we’ll have a pretty good idea (if the disabled list is an option). We think he’s made enough improvement that he could be ready in the next few days, versus missing eight more games.” Pagan is hitting .307 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Pagan could be placed on the 15-day DL retroactive to June 15.

--1B/LF Mike Morse (back stiffness) received treatment Sunday and was available to pinch-hit after being removed from Saturday’s game after feeling a tweak in the sixth inning. “He’s hoping to play tomorrow, but we’ll wait until we get to San Francisco,” manager Bruce Bochy said. Morse leads the Giants with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs.

--2B Joe Panik went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and an RBI in his first major league start Sunday. Panik had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, and he walked as a pinch hitter in his first plate appearance that day. “It’s nice to get the first one out of the way, and getting a ‘W’ makes for a good day,” Panik said. “Honestly, having the at-bat (Saturday) got rid of the heavy nerves. Once you get the first hit out of the way, you kind of settle in.” The Giants’ first-round pick in the 2011 draft, Panik was hitting .321 with five home runs and 45 RBIs in 74 games for Fresno.

--1B Brandon Belt, who broke his left thumb May 9, is recovering well, manager Bruce Bochy said. The early prognosis was that Belt would return right around July 4. “I‘m feeling really good, so I might scoot by a little early,” Belt said. Belt took batting practice on the field for this first time this weekend in Arizona. “I‘m pretty much dying to get back in there,” Belt said. “I just want to make sure everything is OK before I get back in there. I don’t want it to linger around for the rest of the season.” Belt is hitting .264 with nine home runs and 18 RBIs in 35 games.

--RHP Jean Machi (5-0) has the longest active scoreless innings streak in the majors this season, 25 1/3 innings, lowering his season ERA to 0.29. He has given up one earned run in 31 1/3 innings covering 33 appearances. He has 11 “holds,” including one Saturday when he retired Arizona 2B Aaron Hill on a foul out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning of a 4-1 victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had great stuff. It was just jumping. All his pitchers were. Good pitchers, when they’re on, they’re fun to watch.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, on LHP Madison Bumgarner, who gave up two infield hits in eight-plus innings during a 4-1 victory over Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/LF Mike Morse (back stiffness) did not play June 22. He is day-to-day.

--CF Angel Pagan (lower back stiffness) did not play June 15-22. He received an epidural injection June 18. The disabled list remains a possibility.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. He took batting practice with the Giants on June 20, and he hoped to begin playing some games in the rookie-level Arizona League next. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13. He took batting practice the weekend of June 21-22, and he hopes to be back with the Giants by July 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Brandon Hicks

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco