San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

SAN FRANCISCO -- One night after belting a home run in his major league debut, right-handed-hitting Adam Duvall was back at first base despite the matchup with a tough righty, Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto.

That says as much about the current plight of the Giants’ outfield as it does Duvall, who is a third baseman by trade.

Duvall got the start, in essence, ahead of left fielder Tyler Colvin, a left-handed hitter who had hit safely in 16 of his first 20 starts before going 0-for-12 in his last four games.

Colvin’s slump reached a low point Thursday when he struck out three consecutive times against Reds right-hander Mike Leake. Colvin had previously owned Leake in their head-to-heads, having crushed four home runs in his first 20 at-bats against him.

With regular first baseman Brandon Belt having started an injury-rehab stint in the minors Thursday and projected to return to the Giants on or around July 4, Duvall won’t have much of an opportunity to prove he belongs in the bigs. That’s what made Friday’s matchup with Cueto a big one for him.

Alas, he went a weak 0-for-3, flying out once and grounding out twice.

Duvall doesn’t figure to get a lot of playing time at third base as long as Pablo Sandoval stays healthy. The switch-hitting Sandoval, who had one of the Giants’ three hits against Cueto in Friday’s 6-2 loss, has gone 20-for-57 (.351) in his last 16 games.

Duvall was leading the minor leagues in home runs with 23 at the time of his call-up from Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday.

RECORD: 46-34

STREAK: Lost twe

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 10-3, 2.92 ERA) at Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 1-6, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain has the unenviable task of being a one-win pitcher going up against a 10-game winner Saturday when the Giants host the Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Alfredo Simon. Cain is coming off one of his worst outings of the season, having given up six runs to the light-hitting San Diego Padres in a 6-0 home loss. Cain has not been particularly effective against the Reds in his career, having compiled a 4-5 record and 3.54 ERA in 10 starts.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner gave up five or more runs in an inning for the fourth time in his career Friday night in a five-run fifth that doomed the Giants in a 6-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Truth be told: Bumgarner might have gotten out of the inning with just one run allowed if not for two questionable decisions by the Giants. Had C Buster Posey not unsuccessfully tried to get the lead runner on RHP Johnny Cueto’s one-out sacrifice bunt attempt, and Giants manager Bruce Bochy not played the infield in on light-hitting CF Billy Hamilton (who blooped a two-run single that barely reached the outfield grass), the inning might have been over after five batters instead of the 10 Bumgarner required to get his three outs.

--1B Adam Duvall earned a second consecutive start Friday after homering in his major league debut Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds. The encore performance was not nearly as impressive as the first. Duvall went 0-for-3 against Reds ace RHP Johnny Cueto. With another tough right-hander (RHP Alfredo Simon) going for the Reds on Saturday, and with left-handed-hitting LF Tyler Colvin having belted a run-scoring triple in Friday’s 6-2 loss, it’s possible Duvall’s streak of consecutive starts will end at two. He is currently hitting .143.

--LF Tyler Colvin gave way to 1B Adam Duvall in the starting lineup Friday night, with 1B/LF Michael Morse moving to left field in the Giants’ 6-2 loss to the Reds. Manager Bruce Bochy’s decision to reward the right-handed-hitting Duvall for his home run in his major league debut Thursday night and sit lefty Colvin did not work out as planned against Reds ace RHP Johnny Cueto. Duvall went 0-for-3, while Colvin provided the Giants’ biggest hit of the night, a pinch-hit, RBI triple in a two-run sixth inning. Despite having just one hit in his last 13 at-bats, Colvin figures to get the start ahead of Duvall when the Giants face another tough Reds right, RHP Alfredo Simon, on Saturday night.

--2B Joe Panik has been on a downhill slide since beginning his major league career with a 2-for-4 outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Sunday. After going hitless (0-for-12) in four games Monday through Thursday, Panik was benched for the first time in Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. His competition for playing time at second base, 2B Brandon Hicks, struck out twice in three plate appearances Friday, but he did lead off the Giants’ two-run sixth with a walk. He came around to score San Francisco’s first run on LF Tyler Colvin’s pinch-hit triple.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wouldn’t call it a team-wide slump. It just doesn’t seem like we can string hits together like they did tonight. They didn’t hit the ball that hard.” -- Giants LF Tyler Colvin after a 6-2 loss to the Reds on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on June 26. He is due to move his rehab to Triple-A Fresno is early July with an eye toward rejoining the Giants on July 4.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. He took batting practice with the Giants on June 20, and he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 24. After a few days off with general soreness but no back pain, he is expected to return to action in the Arizona League on June 27. There is no timetable for his return.

