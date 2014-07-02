San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants wished Angel Pagan well as he prepared to leave the team Tuesday to visit a back specialist in Los Angeles.

They hoped they were not saying good-bye.

Pagan, who has tried rest, massage and even injections in an effort to soothe what the Giants are calling back inflammation, hopes to avoid the ultimate cure -- surgery -- when he visits a doctor Wednesday in L.A.

Pagan insisted before Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals that surgery was not an option in his mind. But his mind and those of the Giants’ medical staff haven’t solved the problem, which has prompted the San Francisco offensive catalyst to pursue a greater medical mind than his own.

Pagan was eligible to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday. That was the plan as late as Monday afternoon, before the center fielder did some running on the Giants’ off day and discovered his back in nowhere near baseball-ready.

The Giants are hoping for a miracle cure. They fell out of sight in the National League West last year when Pagan missed half the season with a hamstring injury. And their recent slump (just five wins in their last 20 games) has almost directly coincided with Pagan going on the disabled list.

How important is Pagan to the Giants’ offense? He has a .363 on-base percentage out of the leadoff spot this season. In his absence, all other Giants leadoff men had a .161 on-base percentage before OF Juan Perez went 1-for-4 Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 10-4, 2.01 ERA) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 5-4, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong has the unenviable task of opposing RHP Adam Wainwright on Wednesday. But forget about Wainwright. Vogelsong has had no luck facing the St. Louis Cardinals regardless of their pitcher. The veteran is just 1-5 with a 6.94 ERA in eight career starts against the Cardinals. He benefitted from six runs of support when he survived a seven-hit, three-walk outing at St. Louis earlier this season, getting a no-decision in a 6-5 win.

--RHP Tim Lincecum ran his string of consecutive shutout innings to 17 in Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Coming off his complete-game, no-hitter last Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, Lincecum blanked the Cardinals over eight innings. The dual efforts mark the first time in the former two-time Cy Young Award winner’s career that he has shut out consecutive opponents for at least eight innings apiece. Lincecum now has a 2.81 ERA at home this season, as opposed to 6.68 on the road.

--3B Pablo Sandoval hit his 100th career home run, a two-run shot, in the Giants’ 5-0 win Tuesday over the St. Louis Cardinals. In doing so, the third baseman became the 19th player in the San Francisco era of Giants history to reach the milestone. Sandoval returned to his locker after the game to find a bottle of champagne with which to celebrate the achievement.

--CF Angel Pagan was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles on Wednesday to see a back specialist in hopes of curing what the Giants are calling back inflammation. Pagan was eligible to be activated off the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, but experienced recurring back pain while running Monday, prompting a change of plans. The Giants have gone just 4-10 since Pagan went on the DL on June 15.

--1B Brandon Belt announced last week he hoped to return from the disabled list July 4 in San Diego. Tuesday, Giants manager Bruce Bochy made it official: Belt will be activated Friday unless he suffers a setback in his final scheduled minor-league, injury-rehab appearance Wednesday in San Jose. Belt, who broke his left thumb on May 9, began the day Tuesday with 10 hits, including three home runs and two doubles, in 17 minor league at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good win for us. We needed something positive to happen.” -- Giants RHP Tim Lincecum after a 5-0 win over ST. Louis on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He is experiencing recurring pain in his back and scheduled an examination by a back specialist July 2 in Los Angeles.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on June 26 and moved to Triple-A Fresno June 28, two days ahead of schedule. He hopes to rejoin the Giants on July 4 at San Diego.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. He took batting practice with the Giants on June 20, and he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 24. After missing three days with general soreness but no back pain, he played three innings June 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Brandon Hicks

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez