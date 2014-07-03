San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- No news wasn’t necessarily good news for the San Francisco Giants on the Angel Pagan front Wednesday. However, it could have been a lot worse.

The center fielder flew to Los Angeles for an examination with Dr. Robert Watkins, a back specialist, hoping to avoid surgery on what is now being called a bulging disk in his lower back.

Watkins recommended a second epidural injection, which Pagan agreed to get Thursday.

The hope is that Pagan, after resting through the weekend, will be able to return to some baseball activities as early as Monday. Similar hopes were quickly dashed when the back pain returned following a similar injection Pagan got last month in the Bay Area.

Pagan hasn’t played since June 14.

RECORD: 47-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 1-3, 4.13 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 9-5, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Brandon Belt went 2-for-4 for Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday in what was scheduled to be his final rehab appearance. He went 10-for-19 (.526) with two homers and five RBIs in five games for Fresno. Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Wednesday that he expects Belt to attend Thursday’s afternoon series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, then fly with the team to San Diego for the start of a three-game series Friday. Belt is expected to be activated before Friday’s game.

--2B Marco Scutaro was scheduled to play five innings, his longest stint to date, for the Giants’ rookie-level affiliate in the Arizona League on Wednesday. However, he played just three innings, going 2-for-2 with a single and a double. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said before Wednesday’s game that Scutaro, who has yet to play for San Francisco this season, will be more closely evaluated after his is able to play seven or eight innings in a rehab game.

--CF Angel Pagan avoided surgery on a bulging disk in his back after an examination by Dr. Robert Watkins, a back specialist, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Instead, Pagan was scheduled to receive a second epidural injection Thursday in hopes of soothing the pain in his lower back. The Giants hope Pagan, who hasn’t played since June 14, will be able to resume baseball-related activities as early as Monday.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner will be facing the St. Louis Cardinals for the second time this season when he takes the mound for the finale of the three-game series Thursday. Bumgarner can only hope things go as well as the first time around, when he pitched seven innings of shutout ball, allowing only three hits. He has a 3-3 career record and 3.57 ERA in six starts against St. Louis.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong did not get a single run of support for his second consecutive start Wednesday. Not coincidentally, he took his second consecutive defeat despite once again pitching well enough to win. Vogelsong allowed only two runs on six hits over seven innings in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Vogelsong was beaten 3-1 by the Cincinnati Reds last Thursday. Both times, he was pitching following RHP Tim Lincecum shutout efforts, including the Lincecum’s no-hitter against the San Diego Padres on June 25.

--OF Sandro Fabian signed a $500,000 contract with the Giants on Wednesday, the first day of the international-signings window for major league teams. Fabian, 16, is a 6-foot, 180-pound native of the Dominican Republic whose strength is power-hitting. A center fielder who went 4-for-6 in the MLB Showcase in San Pedro de Macoris earlier this year, Fabian is projected as a left fielder in the future.

--OF Bryan Pena of the Dominican Republic agreed to a $425,000 deal with the Giants on Wednesday on the first day of the international-signings window for major league teams. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 200 pounds at the age of 16, the left-handed-hitting Pena is considered one of the top power-hitting prospects among the young Dominicans this season. He likely will move to first base in the San Francisco organization.

--SS Francisco Medina, a 6-foot-1, 150-pound shortstop, signed with the Giants on Wednesday, the first day of the international-signings window for major league teams. Medina, a right-handed-hitting 16-year-old, got a $115,000 deal.

--2B Ehire Adrianza began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, going 1-for-2. He has been out since June 22 due to a right hamstring strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ll start swinging it. You go through stuff. You either get through it and get stronger, or you don’t get through it and finish last. We’ll get through it.” -- RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who again got no run support from his team Wednesday in the Giants’ 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He will get another epidural injection July 3. Pagan might be ready to resume baseball-related activities as early as July 7.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on June 26 and moved to Triple-A Fresno on June 28. The Giants are expected to activate him July 4.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. He took batting practice with the Giants on June 20, and he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 24. After missing three days with general soreness but no back pain, he played three innings June 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on July 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Brandon Hicks

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez