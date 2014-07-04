San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy didn’t just demote center fielder Gregor Blanco from the leadoff spot Thursday. He blew up basically his entire lineup.

And more changes are coming Friday.

Blanco, who compiled a .179 batting average atop the lineup since regular leadoff man, Angel Pagan, went on the disabled list June 15, was dropped all the way to the eighth spot for the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The news leadoff man? Right fielder Hunter Pence, who batted first 33 times previously in his career.

That was the easy choice, Bochy disclosed before the game. The tough part was picking someone to replace Pence as the No. 2 hitter. Rookie second baseman Joe Panik filled that hole.

Bochy said the decision came down to Panik or shortstop Brandon Crawford, and that he chose the newcomer because he doesn’t strike out as much as Crawford and is better at some basic No. 2-hitter skills (bunting and hit-and-runs).

Panik went 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday, but that’s not the reason he is expected to be demoted from the No. 2 spot Friday in San Diego. Bochy said first baseman Brandon Belt, who will be activated off the disabled list for the series opener in San Diego, will be his No. 2 hitter behind Pence for the foreseeable future.

Pence went 1-for-4 in the leadoff spot and now has an eight-game hitting streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-38

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 1-6, 4.38 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-11, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain has been a bit of a hard-luck pitcher this season, with just one win to show for a decent 4.38 ERA in 12 starts. Hard luck is nothing new to Cain, especially in San Diego, where he has won just four of 16 starts in his career despite a 2.29 ERA. In fact, Padres hitters have compiled just a .194 batting average against Cain in those games. The veteran is 7-13 overall with a 3.19 ERA in 33 career starts against the Padres.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner couldn’t overcome two bad breaks in a five-inning effort Thursday that matched his shortest since April 17. Bumgarner thought he was out of the first inning unscored upon when Giants LF Tyler Colvin apparently camped under St. Louis Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta’s high fly with two outs. But Colvin had lost the ball in the afternoon sky, and it sailed over the fence for a two-run homer. The Cardinals later added three runs in the fourth after 2B Mark Ellis had hit what appeared to be an inning-inning double play grounder. But Giants 1B Adam Duvall threw the ball away at second base, opening the door for a big inning.

--RF Hunter Pence batted leadoff for the 34th time in his career Thursday in the Giants’ 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. It didn’t go well. Pence did have one hit, a fifth-inning single, but didn’t provide the spark Giants manager Bruce Bochy was looking for. Nonetheless, Pence, whose hit extended his hitting streak to eight games, will be slotted atop the Giants’ lineup for the foreseeable future, Bochy announced.

--2B Joe Panik was promoted to second in the Giants’ batting order Thursday as part of manager Bruce Bochy’s lineup shake-up. The rookie went hitless in three at-bats with a walk, but it was just considered a temporary move anyway. Bochy announced before the game that 1B Brandon Belt, who is expected to be activated off the disabled list in time for Friday’s trip opener at San Diego, will be the club’s No. 2 hitter going forward.

--1B Brandon Belt is expected to be activated off the disabled list Friday and immediately placed in the starting lineup for the Giants’ trip opener in San Diego against the Padres. Belt, who broke his left thumb May 9, will bat second in the new Giants’ lineup, behind RF Hunter Pence, San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy announced Thursday. Belt went 13-for-25 (.520) with three home runs and six RBIs in seven minor league games split between Class A San Jose and Triple-A Fresno.

--2B Marco Scutaro will start a minor league rehab stint at Triple-A Fresno on Sunday if all went well in his final appearance for the club’s Arizona Summer League affiliate on Thursday night. Scutaro had two hits in an ASL game Wednesday, and Thursday was playing on a second consecutive day for the first time since suffering a back injury in spring training. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said the hope is to be able to activate Scutaro from the disabled list immediately following the All-Star break.

--2B Ehire Adrianza began a minor league rehab stint at Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday and went 1-for-2 while playing five innings at second base. Adrianza suffered a strained right hamstring June 22, opening the door for second base prospect 2B Joe Panik to make his major league debut. With Panik having taken over as the Giants’ starting second baseman, Adrianza is no sure thing to return to the parent club upon completing his 15-day requirement on the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played awful baseball. There’s a time when you have to say enough is enough. That’s where we’re at.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy after a 7-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on June 26 and moved to Triple-A Fresno on June 28. The Giants are expected to activate him July 4.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. He took batting practice with the Giants on June 20, and he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 24. The Giants hope to start him on a minor league rehab stint July 6 at Triple-A Fresno.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on July 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Brandon Hicks

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Adam Duvall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez