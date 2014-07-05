San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The San Francisco Giants got one of their missing parts back Friday in San Diego.

But first baseman Brandon Belt didn’t offer any immediate help as he went 0-for-4 against the San Diego Padres in a 2-0 loss. It was the Giants’ third straight loss, and they fell to 5-18 over the last 23 games.

Belt was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday morning. He had missed 50 games since going on the disabled list May 10 with a broken left thumb.

Belt is hitting .256 on the season with nine homers in 36 games. Belt went 13-for-25 with three doubles and three home runs on a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose and Triple-A Fresno.

To make room on the 25-man roster, the Giants optioned infielder Adam Duvall to Fresno.

Second baseman Marco Scutaro, who has yet to play this season because of a lower back sprain, continues his rehab assignment with the Giants in the Arizona Rookie League.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-39

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 7-5, 2.59 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-0, 0.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain can’t catch a break. He held the Padres to two runs on seven hits and three walks Friday and lost because the Giants were shut out for the third time he’s started this season -- including two straight times against the Padres. The Giants have lost five straight games that Cain has started, and Cain (1-7) has lost four straight decisions despite a respectable 4.27 earned run average. Cain fell to 7-14 lifetime against the Padres (including 0-3 this season) despite a 3.21 ERA.

--1B Brandon Belt came off the disabled list Friday after missing 50 games with a broken left thumb and was immediately pressed into the starting lineup in the No. 2 slot in the order. Belt went 0-for-4 against the Padres with a strikeout. Belt is hitting .256 on the season with nine homers in 36 games.

--INF Adam Duvall, who was 3-for-18 with one homer and one RBI in five games with the Giants, was returned to Triple-A Fresno to make room for Belt.

--RF Hunter Pence went 1-for-4 Friday to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games (10-for-38). His 101 hits rank him fourth in the National League.

--2B Joaquin Arias doubled in the second inning Friday. That was his first extra-base hit of the season. He is 18-for-97 with 17 singles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need a spark. We’re just missing.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after a 2-0 loss to San Diego on Friday dropped San Francisco’s record to 5-18 over the last 23 games.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He activated July 4 and was in the starting lineup.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. He took batting practice with the Giants on June 20, and he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 24. The Giants hope to start him on a minor league rehab stint July 6 at Triple-A Fresno.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on July 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Brandon Hicks

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez