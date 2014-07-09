San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The time for talk is over. San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy wants to see action from his struggling team.

“I think we’ve had enough meetings,” Bochy said before the Giants’ 6-1 loss Tuesday night to Oakland. “Those are over now. We’ve got to go out there and do it. That’s pretty simple when you try about everything, including a team meeting , players meetings, group meetings, hitters meetings. After a while that’s enough. You go out there and try to do all you can to get out of it.”

The Giants won the final two games of their three-game series at San Diego but were shut out 5-0 Monday night against Oakland, which got six shutout inning from right-hander Jesse Chavez. That marked the fourth time the Giants had been blanked in their previous eight games. Then on Tuesday, A’s right-hander Sonny Gray gave up just one run over seven innings, a solo home run to left fielder Tyler Colvin in the seventh inning.

“They got some key hits and we couldn‘t,” Bochy said after Tuesday’s loss. “I think we were 0-for-9. That’s not going to work with runners in scoring position. Too many strikeouts. We had trouble putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position. They did and that was the difference. We created some pretty good chances. We had our chances. We just couldn’t get somebody to come through and get a base hit.”

The Giants had eight hits and hit the ball hard plenty of other times but had little to show for it, which added to their frustration.

Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner (9-7) lost his third straight start, allowing six runs on 10 hits in seven-plus innings.

”It (stinks) to make pitches and get beat on them,“ Bumgarner said. ”It’s hard to watch other teams ... it seems like they can break their bat and get a hit -- and they’re hitting balls hard, too -- and then our guys, everybody’s crushing the ball and it seems like it’s always at somebody. That’s the way the game goes but, man, it’s a frustrating time.

“We’re frustrated. We’re not playing the kind of ball that we know we can play. Tempers flare a little bit, which is good. It means our guys have a lot of heart and they care. We’re working. It’s just a tough time. I don’t really know how to explain it. It’s just not going our way, that’s for sure.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-41

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jason Hammel, 0-0, 0.00) at Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 1-7, 4.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner (9-7) lost his third straight start, allowing six runs on 10 hits over seven-plus innings in a 6-1 loss Tuesday night against Oakland. He struck out just three, matching his season low, and walked three. Bumgarner gave up four runs in the third inning when the A’s batted around. “I thought he was pretty good,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “The one inning, we just couldn’t stop it. It started with a bloop and they put some balls in play in good spots and put up the crooked number. But overall I thought he threw well. Just the one inning got him.”

--3B Pablo Sandoval (bruised and swollen left elbow) returned to the lineup Tuesday night against Oakland after missing two games and went 1-for-4 in a 6-1 loss to Oakland. Sandoval was hit by a pitch Saturday against San Diego. He hadn’t been able to take batting practice until Tuesday. Sandoval had six assists in the field.

--LF/1B Michael Morse went 2-for-4 Tuesday night in a 6-1 loss to Oakland and raised his career average at the O.co Coliseum to .357. He’s gone 20-for-56 in 17 games at Oakland.

--RHP Jean Machi was ejected from the game by homeplate umpire Angel Hernandez after the bottom of the eighth inning. Hernandez had called a balk on Machi in the eighth. Machi argued his case when the balk was called then resumed his argument as he walked off the mound, earning his first ejection of the season.

--LF Tyler Colvin went 2-for-4 and hit his second home run of the season Tuesday night, a solo shot leading off the seventh inning of a 6-1 loss to Oakland. Colvin homered off A’s right-hander Sonny Gray, who gave up only one run over seven innings while striking out eight and walking one.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) got high marks for his first rehab game with Triple-A Fresno on Monday night. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI, scored a run and played five innings. “I saw the reports,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday before his team’s 6-1 loss against Oakland. “He’s moving around well at second. He’s comfortable diving of balls and he seems to be letting it go with the bat. This is all good news.” Bochy said Scutaro, who has been on the disabled list all season, will likely play a full nine innings in a game for Fresno this week. Scutaro went 0-for-4 and scored a run Tuesday night for Fresno.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re frustrated. We’re not playing the kind of ball that we know we can play. Tempers flare a little bit, which is good. It means our guys have a lot of heart and they care. We’re working. It’s just a tough time. I don’t really know how to explain it. It’s just not going our way, that’s for sure.” -- Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner after a loss to Oakland on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. Pagan has been with the Giants but will move his rehabilitation program to San Francisco’s spring training facility in Arizona on July 8 and resume baseball activities July 9.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. He took batting practice with the Giants on June 20, and he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 24. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Fresno on July 7.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on July 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Brandon Hicks

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez