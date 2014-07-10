San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants are so desperate for offensive punch, manager Bruce Bochy announced Wednesday that he’s going to promote a guy hitting .158 in the minors later this week.

Of course, he expects a lot better from veteran 2B Marco Scutaro once he returns to the majors.

Scutaro has not played for the Giants this season after injuring his back in spring training. But after six games in the Arizona Summer League and at Triple-A (he will play a seventh on Thursday night in Fresno), the Giants deem the 38-year-old ready to make his 2014 debut.

Exactly when that will be and at whose expense it will come remain mysteries. Bochy said Scutaro is scheduled to play nine innings Thursday at Triple-A, then might need a day off Friday. So he’s expected to face the Arizona Diamondbacks either Friday night or Saturday afternoon.

Bochy would not disclose the roster move the Giants will make to create a spot for Scutaro. They have a minor-league option remaining on Wednesday’s second baseman, Joe Panik, who helped his cause with two hits in a 5-2 win over the Oakland A‘s. They also could designate veteran Brandon Hicks for assignment. He’s hitless in his last 22 at-bats.

General manager Brian Sabean disclosed during a radio interview Wednesday that one reason Scutaro is being “rushed” up to the Giants before the All-Star break is so the team gets a long look at him before the July 31 trade deadline.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 10-3, 2.53 ERA) at Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 7-5, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain recorded just his second win of the season Wednesday in a 5-2 victory over the Oakland A‘s. He was quick to credit the Giants’ offense, and with good reason. The Giants gave Cain more than two runs of support for just the fourth time in his 15 starts. Before Wednesday, the Giants had scored two runs or fewer for Cain in seven consecutive starts, none of which he won.

--RF Hunter Pence contributed a home run and a single to the Giants’ 5-2 win over the Oakland A’s on Wednesday night. The assault on A’s pitching was nothing new for Pence. He’s now 15-for-43 (.349) with three homers and six RBIs in 10 games against the A‘s. Clearly, it’s nothing personal. Pence has dominated most interleague pitchers he’s seen lately, having gone 11-for-26 (.423) in his last six interleague games.

--OF Juan Perez was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after a 5-2 win over the Oakland A‘s. Perez played two innings in left field as a late-game defensive replacement for LF Michael Morse. Perez’s glove hasn’t been his problem in three stints for the Giants this season. He’s had just seven hits in 45 at-bats, a .156 average. The Giants will fill the opening on the roster before Thursday’s series finale against the A‘s. 2B Ehire Adrianza, who has been on an injury rehab at Fresno, is likely to be activated.

--2B Marco Scutaro will be activated off the disabled list either Friday or Saturday, manager Bruce Bochy announced. Scutaro had batted just 3-for-19 in his minor-league rehab starts and is scheduled to make a seventh for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday night. Bochy said he expects Scutaro to be a bit tired after what is slated to be a nine-inning outing Thursday, and that’s why he is considering waiting until Saturday to make the promotion.

--RHP Tim Hudson has pitched just once against his old team, the Oakland A‘s, in his career. He is hoping his second chance will help him forget all about the first one. Hudson gave up five runs on five hits in five innings against the A’s while pitching for the Atlanta Braves on May 17, 2008. He will be making his 17th start as a Giant on Thursday, with San Francisco having won 11 of his first 16.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt really good. The guys came up with big, clutch hits when we needed them. We kept the pressure on them. That’s always a good thing.” -- RHP Matt Cain, after the Giants on Wednesday gave him more than two runs of support for just the fourth time in his 15 starts.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. Pagan has been with the Giants but will move his rehabilitation program to San Francisco’s spring training facility in Arizona on July 8 and resume baseball activities July 9.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. He took batting practice with the Giants on June 20, and he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 24. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Fresno on July 7. He is expected to be activated after his start July 10.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on July 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Brandon Hicks

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence