San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- In a curious move late Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants optioned outfielder Juan Perez to Triple-A Fresno to create a roster spot they filled by activating second baseman Ehire Adrianza from the disabled list Thursday.

Wednesday’s move made perfect sense in one regard: Perez hasn’t hit a lick in his three call-ups to the Giants this season, going 7-for-45 (.156). He batted so poorly, in fact, his role for the most part was reduced to late-game defensive replacement.

That said, Perez was the team’s fifth outfielder. Instead, the Giants now have four part-time infielders (second basemen Adrianza, Joe Panik and Brandon Hicks and utility man Joaquin Arias) supporting the three everyday starters (first baseman Brandon Belt, shortstop Brandon Hicks and third baseman Pablo Sandoval).

That logjam won’t clear up at all when veteran second baseman Marco Scutaro gets activated from the DL, which is expected to occur either Friday or Saturday. Likely one of the part-time quartet will be demoted or flat-out released.

The shortage of outfielders probably will end when center fielder Angel Pagan returns from his back injury. However, at this point there is no timetable on Pagan’s return from an injury he sustained almost a month ago.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 1-5, 5.13 ERA) at Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 8-5, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Lincecum appears to have regained his Cy Young Award form, having won three consecutive games, allowing only one run over that stretch. However, Friday’s home matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks will help determine just how far the former All-Star has come. Lincecum has gone just 1-7 with a 7.26 ERA in his last 10 starts against the Diamondbacks, including 0-2 this season with an 8.44 ERA. In his career, he is 8-10 with a 3.96 ERA in 26 starts against Arizona.

--RHP Tim Hudson suffered his fourth consecutive loss Thursday in the Giants’ 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Athletics. Interestingly, the veteran’s biggest downfall might have occurred while he was at the plate. Allowed to hit with two on and two outs in the fifth inning even though the Giants were down 2-0 and RHP Jean Machi already had warmed up, Hudson belted a LHP Scott Kazmir fastball to deep left-center field. Hudson thought he produced a game-tying hit, but instead, A’s CF Craig Gentry tracked it down, preserving the two-run lead. Hudson then couldn’t finish the sixth inning on the mound, allowing four more game-breaking runs.

--RF Hunter Pence had his 34th multi-hit game of the season, tops in the National League, in the Giants’ 6-1 loss to the Athletics on Thursday. Pence collected two singles, including one that was sandwiched between singles by 2B Ehire Adrianza and 3B Pablo Sandoval in the eighth inning, when the Giants scored their only run. Pence has hit safely in 23 of his past 26 games.

--C Buster Posey has the second-most popular jersey in the game today, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Only retiring New York Yankees SS Derek Jeter has had more jersey sales in the first half of the season than Posey, a former National League Most Valuable Player. Another Giant -- RHP Tim Lincecum (19th) -- also was on the list of top 20 jersey sales in 2014.

--2B Ehire Adrianza was activated off the disabled list Thursday to fill the roster spot created by Wednesday’s postgame demotion of OF Juan Perez to Triple-A Fresno. Adrianza, who had been sidelined by a strained right hamstring, joins a crowd at second base in San Francisco, one that includes Wednesday’s starter, 2B Joe Panik, and Thursday’s starter, 2B Brandon Hicks. That mix will only get more diluted when 2B Marco Scutaro is activated from the DL, which is expected to occur Friday or Saturday. Adrianza made the most of a pinch-hitting appearance in Thursday’s 6-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics, singling and eventually scoring San Francisco’s only run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re good. At the same time, I feel like we’re just as good as they are. They’ve caught us as bad as we can be. Hopefully sometime this year we’ll face them again and we’ll do a lot better.” -- RHP Tim Hudson, on the A‘s, after Oakland’s 6-1 win over San Francisco on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on July 2. He was activated July 10.

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. Pagan has been with the Giants but will move his rehabilitation program to San Francisco’s spring training facility in Arizona on July 8 and resume baseball activities July 9.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. He took batting practice with the Giants on June 20, and he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 24. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Fresno on July 7. He is expected to be activated after his start July 10.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Brandon Hicks

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Ehire Adrianza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence