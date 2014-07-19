San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- In the past four years, the San Francisco Giants have acquired five players in deals just before the July 31 non-waiver deadline, including big names such as Carlos Beltran and Hunter Pence.

Giants general manager Brian Sabean could be active again -- but where?

The bullpen is not a huge weakness with a 2.82 ERA that ranks third in the National League. The relievers have allowed 28 percent of inherited runners to score, which ranks in the middle of the pack, but there are bigger issues on the team.

San Francisco’s rotation ranks seventh in the NL with a 3.67 ERA, and the Giants have a pair of All-Stars in Tim Hudson and Madison Bumgarner. They also have Matt Cain, Tim Lincecum and Ryan Vogelsong, so, barring an injury, this is not a priority, either.

The most obvious holes are in the offense that averaged just 2.97 runs over the 32 games that preceded Friday’s 9-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

Sabean could look at second base, where Marco Scutaro is 38 and just returned from a season-long back injury, and in center field, where Angel Pagan is injured and has no timetable for a return.

If he finds a fit, Sabean has minor-league pitching prospects he could try to deal to strengthen a club that on June 8 led the NL West by 9 1/2 games.

After that, the Giants went into a historic nosedive, losing all of that lead. No team has ever lost a lead that big in that short a span of time.

The Giants, who started the year 42-21 before going 10-22, still have time to turn things around.

But it might take a smart move or two by Sabean.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson 7-6, 2.87 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 6-4, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Hudson was the Giants’ top starter for much of the first half of the season. However, in his final five starts before the All-Star break, he went 0-4 with a 6.07 ERA. On Saturday, he will start against the Marlins and fellow All-Star Henderson Alvarez. Hudson, 39, is 14-4 with a 2.95 ERA in 25 career starts against the Marlins. In his past five starts vs. the Marlins, he is even better - 5-0 with a 2.55 ERA.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner (11-7), an All-Star in each of the past two years, dominated the Marlins on Friday night. He allowed four hits, two walks and one run, striking out seven. His only mistake was a solo home run blasted by Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning. Bumgarner also improved to 7-2 on the road this season.

--CF Angel Pagan, who is on the disabled list with a back injury, is a player the Giants desperately want back in the lineup. Pagan, 33, is starting his second month out of action, and there is no timetable for his return. He is the leadoff hitter and catalyst of the Giants’ offense, stealing bases and also playing a solid center field. Last season, he hit .282 (.334 on-base percentage, nine steals) but played just 71 games due to a hamstring injury. This year, he is hitting .307 (.356 on-base, 11 steals) in 63 games.

--2B Marco Scutaro, 38, made his 2014 debut on Saturday, going 0-for-3. He missed 93 games due to a back injury, but if he is indeed healthy, he could be a big boost to the Giants. Last season, despite a hand injury that hampered him throughout, he hit .297 in 127 games. But he faded a bit down the stretch, hitting .262 in the second half. The Giants have to wonder how much he has left.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is what we were for the first 60-plus games. We kind of turned into a different team (the past two months). I’d like to think this (hot hitting) is who we really are.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after San Francisco’s 9-1 victory over Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. Pagan has been with the Giants but moved his rehabilitation program to San Francisco’s spring training facility in Arizona on July 8 and resumed baseball activities July 9. However, there is no timetable for his return to the Giants.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Marco Scutaro

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joe Panik

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Ehire Adrianza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Tyler Colvin