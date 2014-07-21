San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The San Francisco Giants’ rotation, which was the strength of the team when they won the World Series in 2010 and again in 2012, declined sharply last season.

Ten Giants starters were used last season, the most since 2007. And the ERA for the starters was an unsightly 4.37, which ranked 13th in the National League and was their highest mark since 2006.

This year, the Giants are getting excellent production from Madison Bumgarner, Tim Hudson, Tim Lincecum, Ryan Vogelsong and Matt Cain.

Only Cain has an ERA over 4.00 among that group.

And only Cain has missed any starts -- five of them in total, which were taken by Yusmeiro Petit (3.86 ERA).

Bumgarner (11-7), the lone left-hander in the group, leads the team in wins and strikeouts (9.14 per nine innings) and has a 3.38 ERA. Bumgarner, 24, has become the team’s young ace, finishing fifth in the National League last season with a 2.77 ERA and winning 13 games despite the fifth-lowest run support among NL starters.

Hudson, 39, leads the Giants’ starters in ERA (2.78), fewest walks (19) and quality starts (13). He endured a four-game losing streak before getting back on track Saturday against the Marlins, improving to 8-6.

Lincecum, 30, is past his prime days when he won two Cy Young awards and dominated with mid-90s heat. But Lincecum, 9-6 after a hard-luck 3-2 loss to the Marlins on Sunday, can still be very effective and showed that when he no-hit the San Diego Padres on June 25, joining Christy Mathewson as the only pitchers to throw multiple no-hitters in a Giants uniform.

Vogelsong, 36, was an All-Star in 2011 when he went 13-7 with a 2.71 ERA. He was good again in 2012 (14-9, 3.37 ERA), but he is just 9-13 since then. His ERA this season isn’t bad at 3.86, but he is on a four-game losing streak -- mainly because he has received such poor run support. In those four games, Vogelsong has allowed a combined total of eight runs. Meanwhile, the Giants scored just one run in those four games.

Cain, 29, was 55-35 from 2009-12. Last year, though, he slumped to 8-10, the first time since 2008 that he had a losing record and the first time since that same year that he failed to win at least 10 games. His 4.00 ERA was also his worst since 2006. This season, Cain is 2-7 with a 4.18 ERA. Cain is making $20 million this season, so clearly the Giants are looking for more.

But Cain won his most recent start, allowing two runs in six innings, and if he is your team’s fifth-best starter, that’s a really good rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 5-7, 3.86 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 4-4, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Lincecum, who entering Sunday had been perhaps the best pitcher in baseball since June 25, going 4-0 with a 0.30 ERA during that span, took a hard-luck loss against the Marlins. The four-time All-Star got beat 3-2, allowing five hits, two walks and three runs in seven innings, striking out seven. He allowed the winning run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, losing control of a curve ball in the dirt.

--1B Brandon Belt was placed on the disabled list on Sunday after it was determined that he has a concussion. The concussion was caused when he was hit in the face with a thrown ball before Saturday’s game. Belt, 26, is hitting .242 with 10 homers and 23 RBI this season. But he has played just 46 of the Giants’ 98 games so far, and now he will miss even more time.

--C Hector Sanchez got a start on Sunday against the Miami Marlins and went 0-for-4 at the plate. He threw out one of three attempted base-stealers and couldn’t block a pitch in the dirt that became the game-winning wild pitch for the Marlins. Entering Sunday, Sanchez was hitting just .111 over his past 36 at-bats. For the season, he is hitting .194, which would be a career low for the 24-year-old who broke into the majors in 2011. Sanchez is hoping his defense can keep him in the majors since he is throwing out 34 percent of the runners who have attempted to steal on him this season. The league average is 27 percent.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The back end of our order had a tough day. It takes 25 men. We are going to get into some hot weather, the dog days, and we need to keep these (starters) fresh down the stretch.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy said after a loss to Miami on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) was placed on the disabled list on July 20.

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. Pagan has been with the Giants but moved his rehabilitation program to San Francisco’s spring training facility in Arizona on July 8 and resumed baseball activities July 9. However, there is no timetable for his return to the Giants.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Joaquin Arias

2B Marco Scutaro

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joe Panik

INF Ehire Adrianza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Tyler Colvin