San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- San Francisco Giants right-hander Yusmeiro Petit was already put in the tough position having to fill in for Matt Cain on Tuesday night after the three-time All Star was placed on the disabled list Monday due to elbow soreness.

Then, when Monday night’s starter Ryan Vogelsong lasted just three-plus innings, Giants manager Bruce Bochy was forced to use five relievers for a total of six innings in a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. San Francisco got two innings out of newly arrived George Kontos, 1 1/3 from Javier Lopez, two outs (on a double play) from Jean Machi, plus inning each out of Jeremy Affeldt and Santiago Casilla.

It is not a dire situation, however, and Bochy wouldn’t rule out any of his guys for the following evening if Petit is knocked out early.

“They’re all fine, the guys that I used today,” Bochy said. “Maybe not quite as long -- George went a couple of innings, Lopez got stretched out a little bit, but my guess is he can go an inning. Machi, Affeldt, Casilla, they pitched very efficiently, but it would help to get some depth from Petit tomorrow.”

More concerning is Cain, whose 4.18 ERA would be the highest of his career if it stands. He admitted last week he has battled elbow pain all season, and it is unclear at this point how long he will be out.

“I don’t know,” Bochy said. “I wish I could give you a better answer, but I (can‘t). We’ll wait a few days here and then we’ll do some more tests on him and then we’ll have a better idea.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 3-3, 3.86 ERA) vs. Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 4-8, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong had perhaps his worst outing of the season Monday night, giving up 11 hits in three-plus innings against Philadelphia. Vogelsong was pulled after allowing the first four batters of the fourth inning to reach base. He wound up charged with just four runs (three earned) despite all the baserunners.

--RHP Yusmeiro Petit, Tuesday night’s scheduled starter, is making his sixth start of the season for the Giants after serving most of the season as a reliever. Petit hasn’t started since giving up one run in six innings to the St. Louis Cardinals back on May 31, making 11 relief appearances since then. His last appearance was on Friday, when he pitched a scoreless seventh inning in a 9-1 win over Miami.

--RHP Matt Cain was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to July 11, due to right elbow soreness. In 15 starts this season, Cain is 2-7 with a 4.18 ERA, which if it held would be the worst ERA of his 10-year career. In his last start, July 9 against Oakland, he picked up his second win of the year, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Adam Duvall was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Monday, and he got the start against the Phillies. The 25-year-old was 3-for-18 (.167) with one home run and one RBI in the majors this season before hitting a two-run home run to dead center against Philadelphia. “The kid’s got easy power,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “That’s a place where you don’t see a lot of home runs, and he hit it good.”

--RHP George Kontos was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Monday. He previously made 11 appearances for the Giants this year, and he pitched two scoreless innings in relief Monday against the Phillies to pick up the win. “If your long guy can get some big outs, a couple innings kind of settle things down, and that’s what Kontos did,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The game’s getting a little long, and they come back and take the lead, and we needed a little boost, a shot in the arm there, and we got it from Duvall.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, on 1B Adam Duvall, who was called up before Monday’s game, then hit a home run to help the Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 11. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 20.

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. Pagan was with the Giants, but he moved his rehab program to San Francisco’s spring training facility in Arizona on July 8 and resumed baseball activities July 9. However, there is no timetable for his return to the Giants.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Duvall

2B Marco Scutaro

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Joe Panik

INF Ehire Adrianza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Tyler Colvin