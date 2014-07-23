San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- For an unknown reason, Tim Lincecum decided against throwing his scheduled bullpen session before Tuesday’s game with the Philadelphia Phillies and opted to push it back a day.

The seemingly meaningless decision worked out perfectly, as Lincecum earned his first-ever save in the San Francisco Giants’ 9-6 win in 14 innings.

“Today was a bullpen day for me,” Lincecum said. “I just decided not to throw it, and throw it tomorrow (instead). In light of that, it actually worked out for me today.”

Lincecum relieved George Kontos with one out and two men on in the 14th. He allowed one run to score on a groundout and walked a batter before inducing a ground ball to retire the side.

“Personally, I was trying to keep my teammate’s runs from scoring, which is frustrating. But still got the win, which is nice,” Lincecum said.

The two-time Cy Young winner had pitched seven times out of the bullpen previously -- including six times in the playoffs -- but Tuesday was his first chance at a save. Because he never threw his original bullpen session, he plans to make his next scheduled start on Friday.

The Giants, meanwhile, head into Wednesday winners in five of their last six, which Lincecum stressed is the most important thing.

“Especially after a day like this, putting in the work, you want to reap the benefits of that and know it wasn’t for nothing,” he said. “And to be able to eke out the win like that, especially in that fashion, is big for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-44

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 11-7, 3.38 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-9, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Lincecum earned his first-ever save Tuesday as the Giants beat the Phillies, 9-6, in 14 innings. Lincecum made seven appearances, including six in the playoffs, out of the bullpen previously. He relieved George Kontos with one out and two men and allowed one run to score before retiring the side. Tuesday had been Lincecum’s scheduled bullpen session, but he decided before the game to push it back a day. It worked out for him and the Giants, and he’s expected to make his next scheduled start on Friday.

--C/1B Buster Posey had a big day Tuesday, racking up four hits in the Giants’ 9-6 win over the Phillies in 14 innings. Posey’s homer off Philadelphia closer Jonathan Papelbon tied it in the ninth, and his double in the 14th set the stage for four San Francisco runs. Tuesday was also his 15th time starting at first base this season. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he put Posey at first because Monday’s game was long and he plans to play him behind the plate on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon. “Had to find a way to get Buster out there,” Bochy said. With regular first baseman Brandon Belt (concussion) on the 7-day DL, Posey would be a logical choice to start more games at first, but it would be tough to trot out backup catcher Hector Sanchez -- who’s hitting .192 in 63 games -- too often.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) is progressing, but slowly. “Not like we thought,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s coming around. My guess is in a couple days he’ll be able to take some swings.” When healthy, Belt has hit for power -- he has 10 homers and 23 RBIs in just 46 games this season. But it’s worrisome that this is already his second time on the DL this season. Belt missed nearly two months from early May to early July with a broken thumb.

--OF Angel Pagan (back) took swings off a tee from both sides of the plate on Monday, but there is still no timetable for his return. “It’s a step in the right direction,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He felt good.” Pagan, who is hitting .307 with three homers, 14 doubles and 19 RBIs in 63 games, has not played since June 14.

--2B Joe Panik left Tuesday’s 9-6 win over the Phillies after he sprained his right ankle while running out a ground ball in the first inning. He was replaced in the field by Ehire Adrianza in the bottom of the second inning. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said after the game Panik will likely miss the next couple games and should be considered day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was really fun. It shows a lot from our guys.” -- Giants RHP Tim Lincecum after a 14-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 11. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 20.

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. Pagan was with the Giants, but he moved his rehab program to San Francisco’s spring training facility in Arizona on July 8 and resumed baseball activities July 9. He took swings off a tee from both sides of the plate on July 21. There is still no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Duvall

2B Marco Scutaro

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Joe Panik

INF Ehire Adrianza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Tyler Colvin