San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The San Francisco Giants were having no luck with veteran stopgaps at second base and fourth outfielder. So the Giants changed directions Friday by promoting infielder Matt Duffy and outfielder Jarrett Parker from Double-A Richmond and designating second baseman Dan Uggla and outfielder Tyler Colvin for assignment.

The transactions paid immediate dividends for the Giants: Duffy made his major league debut Friday night, when he started at second base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the Giants’ 5-1 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The win was the second straight for the Giants, who have scored 12 runs in the last two games after scoring just six runs in a six-game losing streak that ended Wednesday.

“This game’s all about production,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Friday afternoon. “We weren’t getting as much as we needed. It’s hard to go through a stretch like we did.”

Uggla and Colvin were far from the only culprits for the Giants, who have averaged just 3.45 runs per game in going 23-30 since June 1. But the Giants also had little to lose by trying to upgrade with younger players.

Colvin has hit .201 in 214 big league at-bats since the start of 2013 and had just seven hits in 42 at-bats in July. Uggla is faring far worse -- he’s hit .171 with 217 strikeouts in 589 at-bats the last two seasons -- and gave the Giants no reason to stick with him by going 0-for-11 with six strikeouts and three errors in his only four games with the club.

“Eventually you’re forced to change things, whether it’s going with younger guys or guys who are having some success, like a Duffy, and see if they can help you (with) a shot in the arm,” Bochy said. “We got a little stale there with the offense.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-50

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-10, 4.71 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 5-5, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy will once again look for his second win of the season on Saturday night, when Peavy makes his second start for the Giants by taking the mound for the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Peavy, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox on July 26, made his first start for the Giants the next night, when he took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings as the Giants fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3. The loss extended Peavy’s winless streak to 16 starts, a stretch in which he is 0-10 with a 5.29 ERA. Peavy is 6-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets. He last opposed the Mets on May 8, 2013, when, as a member of the Chicago White Sox, Peavy earned the win after allowing one run over 6 2/3 innings in the White Sox’s 6-3 victory.

--INF Matt Duffy was promoted Friday from Double-A Richmond and collected his first major league hit and first RBI by lacing a run-scoring single in the seventh inning of the Giants’ 5-1 win over the Mets. This is the first major league recall for Duffy, who was hitting .332 with three homers, 62 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 97 games this season. Duffy is a lifetime .304 hitter in 248 minor league games since the Giants selected him in the 18th round of the 2012 draft out of Long Beach State.

--OF Jarrett Parker was recalled Friday from Double-A Richmond prior to the Giants’ 5-1 win over the Mets. It is the first trip to the majors for Parker, whom the Giants selected in the second round of the 2010 draft out of Virginia. Parker earned the promotion by hitting .275 with 12 homers, 58 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 99 games for Richmond. He is a lifetime .254 hitter in 479 minor league games.

--2B Dan Uggla was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday. Uggla played in just four games for the Giants -- during which he went 0-for-11 with six strikeouts and three errors -- before being released by a big league team for the second time in two weeks. The Atlanta Braves released Uggla on July 18, three days before he signed a minor league deal with the Giants. Overall this season, Uggla, a three-time All-Star, is hitting .149 with two homers, 10 RBIs and 46 strikeouts in 141 at-bats.

--OF Tyler Colvin was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday. Colvin, who signed with the Giants as a free agent in February, made 30 starts this season but was hitting just .223 with two homers, 18 RBIs and 45 strikeouts in 139 at-bats. He hit .179 (7-for-42) in July.

--RHP Matt Cain (bone chips in right elbow) threw from 60 feet on Friday and said he hopes to put off having surgery until after the season. Manager Bruce Bochy, however, indicated he believed Cain was leaning toward undergoing the knife soon and said odds were Cain would not pitch again this season. The expected recovery time is three months, so Cain’s availability for next season would not be impacted if he waited until October to undergo an operation. Cain, who hasn’t pitched since July 9, is 2-7 with a 4.16 ERA in 15 starts this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always good to see a guy do something in his career that he hasn’t (done) and probably wanted to (do). Complete game’s a big deal, especially as long as he’s been around.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after RHP Ryan Vogelsong produced his first career nine-inning complete game Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 11. Dr. James Andrews told Cain that Tommy John surgery won’t be necessary, but Cain acknowledged Aug. 1 that he will need arthroscopic elbow surgery to remove bone chips. Cain, who also threw on Aug. 1, hopes to return to the Giants this year and delay the surgery until after the season but is likely to undergo it much sooner.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. The Giants announced July 30 that he will join the team on its 10-game trip that begins Aug. 2 in New York. Manager Bruce Bochy said Belt probably will be activated some time during the series against the Mets.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. He resumed baseball activities July 9. He took swings off a tee from both sides of the plate on July 21. He might begin a rehab assignment the first weekend of August with an eye toward rejoining the Giants the following week.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Jarrett Parker