San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- With 300-game winners Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux officially entering the Hall of Fame last weekend, no active pitcher is within 85 wins of the magic number. With teams proceeding carefully with pitchers who are nonetheless getting hurt at an increasing rate, the possible demise of the 300-game winner has become a popular topic in baseball over recent months.

But did San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner move one victory closer to the most exclusive club in baseball Sunday?

It is, of course, absurdly early to talk about Bumgarner or any 20-something pitcher as a potential 300-game winner. After all, Bumgarner is still a mere 248 wins away after throwing a magnificent two-hit shutout Sunday to lead the Giants to a 9-0 victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

But there’s at least two indicators -- one statistical, the other coincidental and/or cosmic -- to wonder if Bumgarner will someday have a shot at making a run at 300 wins.

Bumgarner had 61 big league wins before his 25th birthday, which he celebrated Friday. Of the last 10 pitchers to reach 300 wins, only one -- Maddux -- had 61 wins before he turned 25.

Bumgarner actually recorded a better ERA (3.14 in 880 1/3 innings) through his 25th birthday than Maddux (3.65 ERA) in 919 innings before turning 25.

And while Bumgarner threw a shutout to earn his 62nd win two days after his 25th birthday, Maddux notched his 62nd win on April 15, 1991 -- one day after he turned 25 -- by tossing eight scoreless innings for the Chicago Cubs on April 15, 1991.

“That’s pretty awesome, wow,” Bumgarner said Sunday afternoon. “That’s pretty impressive. Obviously makes you feel good about what you’re doing.”

Of course, being mentioned in the same breath as Maddux is a reminder to Bumgarner of how much more Maddux did -- he retired with 355 wins, the eighth-most all-time and the second-most among pitchers born after 1900 -- and how much more the southpaw has to do to even approach 300 wins.

“(Maddux) obviously did it for a long, long time,” Bumgarner said. “And seemed like he just got better and better as he aged. That doesn’t happen too often.”

Nor do franchises often develop homegrown aces who appear fully matured -- on and off the field -- like Bumgarner, who is signed through 2017 with a club/vesting option for 2018 and a club option for 2019.

“It’s safe to say a lot of people are very impressed with him on a daily basis,” Giants right fielder Hunter Pence said. “Not just his performance -- who he is, how he handles himself. He’s just a very special individual. Very strong, very hard-working, very good person.”

As much as Bumgarner enjoyed the Maddux comparison, he is also all too aware of the attrition rate amongst pitchers and realizes it’s far too early to gaze ahead at the possibility of still being compared to Maddux as he chases 300 wins a decade or more from now.

”So far away, you never know what’s going to happen -- man, you never know if you’re going to get to play tomorrow,“ Bumgarner said. ”So many injuries in this game, and that’s why we try to do all our work and do all the preventive stuff and stay strong and stay flexible.

“Hopefully it’ll work out. But you never know.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 8-8, 2.71 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 4-4, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Hudson will look to snap a two-start losing streak when he takes the mound on Monday afternoon for the Giants in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hudson took the loss in his most recent stat on Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over seven innings as the Giants fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1. The 39-year-old, who leads active pitchers with 213 career wins, is just 1-6 in his last eight starts despite allowing three runs or less five times in that span. Hudson is 17-10 with a 3.52 ERA in 31 career starts against the Mets, whom he has faced more than any other team. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on June 7, when he gave up three runs over five innings in the Giants’ 5-4 win.

--OF Angel Pagan (back strain) went 1-for-2 Saturday night for the Giants’ rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. It was the second rehab game for Pagan, who will join Triple-A Fresno on Monday and is expected to play Monday and Tuesday before the Giants decide if he will rejoin the team or continue his rehab assignment. Pagan last played for the Giants on June 14. He is hitting .307 with three homers, 19 RBIs and 11 stolen bases this season.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) participated in baseball and conditioning activities Sunday and could play -- in a rehab game or for the Giants -- as soon as Tuesday. Sanchez suffered the concussion taking a foul tip off his mask on July 25. He is hitting .196 with three homers and 28 RBI in 66 games this year.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner authored a gem Sunday, when he struck out 10 in throwing a two-hit shutout and leading the Giants past the Mets, 9-0. It was the second career shutout and fourth complete game for Bumgarner, who issued only one walk -- to Mets RF Curtis Granderson leading off the game -- and gave up a third-inning double to Mets IF Wilmer Flores and a broken-bat seventh inning single to Mets 3B David Wright. Bumgarner threw just 94 pitches, including 75 for strikes. He improved to 13-8 while lowering his ERA to 3.21.

--RF Hunter Pence busted out of a slump in a big way Sunday, when he went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in the Giants’ 9-0 win over the Mets. Pence entered the game with just four hits in 37 at-bats in his last nine games but hit a two-run homer in the third, an RBI double in the fifth and a solo homer in the ninth. It was the 10th career two-homer game for Pence, who is hitting .289 with 15 homers, 49 RBI and 10 stolen bases this season.

--C Buster Posey had a big day at the plate Sunday, when he went 4-for 5 with a homer and three RBIs as the Giants cruised past the Mets, 9-0. Posey singled in the first, struck out looking in the third, laced an RBI double in the fifth, hit a two-run homer in the seventh and singled again in the ninth. It was the third four-hit game of the season for Posey, who is now hitting .288 with 13 homers and a team-high 57 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Wow. Hard to pitch a better game. Efficiently. Just the way he stayed under control for nine innings -- that’s one of his better games. Nice, easy delivery, pounded the strike zone.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy on LHP Madison Bumgarner after a win over the Mets on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2 and worked out vigorously Aug. 3, when manager Bruce Bochy said he could be activated as soon as Aug. 5.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 11. Dr. James Andrews told Cain that Tommy John

surgery won’t be necessary, but Cain acknowledged Aug. 1 that he will need arthroscopic elbow surgery to remove bone chips. Cain, who also threw on

Aug. 1, hopes to return to the Giants this year and delay the surgery until after the season but is likely to undergo it much sooner.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. He resumed baseball activities July 9. He took swings off a tee from both sides of the plate on July 21. He is scheduled to play for Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 before the Giants decide whether or not to activate him.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez