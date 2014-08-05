San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The inevitable became reality Monday for Matt Cain.

The San Francisco Giants right-hander’s season officially came to a close when manager Bruce Bochy said Cain would undergo surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. The operation is scheduled for next Monday.

Cain, who declined to comment to reporters as he dressed following the Giants’ 4-3 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field, held out hope as recently as Friday -- when he threw before the series opener against the Mets -- that he could put off the surgery and return this season.

Cain’s reasoning was that the surgery required only a three-month recovery process, which would allow him to be ready for spring training even if he waited until October.

But Bochy said Friday he believed Cain would likely get the procedure over with sooner than later.

“It’s time,” Bochy said Monday afternoon. “He could have kept trying to push it. But it was inevitable. He’s going to have this done and be ready for spring training.”

The decision brings an end to the most challenging season of Cain’s career -- which included eight straight 30-start seasons prior to this year.

Cain took two trips to the disabled list due to a finger injury and a hamstring strain and was just 2-7 with a 4.18 ERA when he was shelved with elbow inflammation on July 21.

Cain consulted with three doctors -- including renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews -- who determined his woes were caused by bone chips that he said he had for at least 10 years.

“It’s been frustrating for Matt,” Bochy said.

Cain’s spot in the Giants’ rotation will continue to be filled by right-hander Jake Peavy, whom San Francisco acquired from the Boston Red Sox on July 26. Peavy (1-11) lost each of his first two starts with the Giants and is winless in his last 17 starts, though he did carry a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Mets on Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-51

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 9-7, 4.21 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-2, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Lincecum will look to bounce back from his worst two-start stretch of the season when he takes the mound for the Giants on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Lincecum didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he allowed five runs and three walks while striking out two over 3 1/3 innings in the Giants’ 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 3 1/3 innings were the fewest Lincecum has pitched since July 8, 2012, when he also lasted just 3 1/3 innings against the Pirates. Lincecum has allowed 11 runs over 7 2/3 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from a season-low 3.65 to 4.21. Lincecum is 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA in 10 career starts against the Brewers. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Brewers on Aug. 8, 2013, when he allowed just one hit over eight scoreless innings in the Giants’ 4-1 victory.

--RHP Matt Cain (bone chips in right elbow) will undergo season-ending surgery next Monday to remove the bone chips. Cain, who hasn’t pitched since July 9, visited three doctors to determine a course of action and was told he could try to come back this season without impacting his availability for next season. He threw when the Giants arrived in New York on Friday but acknowledged he was leaning toward having the surgery and beginning his rehab, which should take three months. Cain’s streak of 30-start seasons will end at eight. He finishes this season with 2-7 with a career-high 4.18 ERA in 15 starts.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) left for Triple-A Fresno on Monday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday. Sanchez, who was injured when he took a foul tip off his catcher’s mask on July 25, fully participated in baseball activities throughout the Giants’ four-game series against the Mets, which ended Monday. He is hitting .196 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 66 games.

--C Buster Posey will get a rare day off Tuesday, when the Giants begin a three-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Posey started his 18th straight game Monday, when he went 0-for-1 but tied a career high by drawing four walks in the Giants’ 4-3 win over the Mets. He has started 95 of the Giants’ 112 games this season. Posey is hitting .287 with 13 homers and 57 RBIs.

--2B Dan Uggla declined to report to Triple-A Fresno on Monday, three days after the Giants designated him for assignment. Uggla, who had the right to decline to report because of his service time, will almost certainly be released by the Giants in the coming days. The Giants signed Uggla to a minor league deal on July 21, three days after he was released by the Atlanta Braves. Uggla joined the Giants on July 25 but went 0-for-11 with six strikeouts and three errors in four games. Overall this year, he is hitting just .149 with two homers, 10 RBIs and 46 strikeouts in 141 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pablo, what a day. Buster kept walking and what you’re hoping for -- the guy behind him picks it up. And Pablo did. He had a terrific game.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, on Pablo Sandoval who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs while hitting behind Buster Posey, who walked four times in the Giants’ 4-3 victory over the Mets on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2, worked out vigorously on Aug. 3 and was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow inflammation) will undergo season-ending surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow on Aug. 11. Recovery will take about three months. Cain went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 11.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. He resumed baseball activities July 9. He took swings off a tee from both sides of the plate on July 21. He is scheduled to play for Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 before the Giants decide whether or not to activate him.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez