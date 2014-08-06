San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The San Francisco Giants are one step closer to adding a vital weapon in their pursuit of the Los Angeles Dodgers and first place in the National League West Division.

Outfielder Angel Pagan made his second rehab appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Fresno, going 1-for-4, and is expected to join the Giants Wednesday in Milwaukee, where he will work out with the team and likely return to action Thursday.

“He wanted to take a red-eye here tonight,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

With Pagan back, Bochy would have his opening-day outfield back together for the first time in nearly two months. He rested left fielder Michael Morse for the second straight game -- a “mental break,” Bochy called it, as Morse has just one extra-base hit over his last 13 games.

“He’s been trying to hit the long ball a little too much,” Bochy said. “We’ve got to help remind him that we’re in this position because of a lot of his help. At times, he was carrying us with big hits -- not just home runs, but big hits. He’s just got to back off, relax a little bit and have some fun with this.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsang, 6-8, 3.74 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 6-5, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pablo Sandoval hit his 13th home run of the season, a game-tying three-run shot off Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson Tuesday at Milwaukee. Sandoval went 1-for-3 on the day, extending his hitting streak to six games.

--OF Michael Morse was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game despite a career .475 average and six home runs at Milwaukee’s Miller Park. Manager Bruce Bochy sat Morse in order to give him a mental break after collecting just one extra-base hit over his last 13 games. Morse pinch-hit against the Brewers Tuesday and had a one-out walk in the eighth off RHP Jeremy Jeffress.

--C Buster Posey was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game Tuesday, after starting every game since July 11. Posey is batting .349 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs since the All-Star break. He struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning Tuesday and is expected to be back in the Giants lineup Wednesday.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) worked out vigorously on Aug. 3 and began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. He resumed baseball activities July 9. He took swings off a tee from both sides of the plate on July 21. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 31, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 4. He played for Fresno again Aug. 5 and is expected to join the Giants Aug. 6 in Milwaukee, where he will be re-evaluated.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2, worked out vigorously on Aug. 3 and began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 11. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 11 to remove bone chips from his elbow. Recovery will take about three months.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez