San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- After giving Michael Morse a two-game “mental break,” manager Bruce Bochy sat down and had a friendly chat with his left fielder before putting him back in the starting lineup Wednesday night at Milwaukee.

Whether it was the rest or the pep talk that paid off, Morse came up with two hits and drove in three runs in the Giants’ 7-4 victory over the NL Central-leading Brewers.

“We talked briefly,” Bochy said. “He’s done so much for this club, and I wanted him to know that. He’s such a veteran. He’s a man, and he gets it. ... He’s helped put us in a good position. We have a lot of baseball left, and we haven’t done anything. But because of him, we have a chance to get to where we want to go.”

Morse came into the game hitting .270 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs but was hitless in his last 10 at-bats and had just two extra-base hits in his last 17 games.

“At times he was carrying us with big hits, not just home runs, but big hits,” Bochy said. “He’s got to relax and back off and have some fun with this.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 0-2, 4.85 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 13-6, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Angel Pagan was expected to arrive in Milwaukee late Wednesday night and formally rejoin the Giants on Thursday when they wrap up a three-game series with the Brewers. Pagan, out since mid-June with a sore back, wrapped up a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Fresno, where he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong gave up seven hits but held the Brewers to a run over six innings Wednesday night. In his last two starts, Volgelsong has given up just two earned runs while striking out eight in 15 innings.

--3B Pablo Sandoval hit his 14th home run of the season, part of a three-hit day that included three RBIs. Sandoval extended his hitting streak to seven games and has homered in two straight. He’s batting .288 (14-for-36) over his last nine contests, with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

--LF Michael Morse returned to the lineup Wednesday after a two-day mental break. He responded in a big way, going 2-for-4 and with three RBIs. Morse was in an 0-for-10 slump before Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At times he was carrying us with big hits, not just home runs, but big hits. He’s got to relax and back off and have some fun with this.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, on OF Michael Morse.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He received an epidural injection June 18. He ran on the treadmill and hit off the tee June 28 and 29. He was experiencing recurring pain in his back as of July 1, but an exam found he won’t need surgery. He received another epidural injection July 3. He resumed baseball activities July 9. He took swings off a tee from both sides of the plate on July 21. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 31, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 4. He played for Fresno again Aug. 5 and is expected to join the Giants Aug. 7 in Milwaukee.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 11. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 11 to remove bone chips from his elbow. Recovery will take about three months.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez