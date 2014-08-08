San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Arriving in Milwaukee late Wednesday night, Angel Pagan was ready to go Thursday afternoon when the San francisco Giants wrapped up a three-game series with the Brewers at Miller Park.

Pagan hadn’t played since June 14 thanks to a bulging disc in his lower back. He received an epidural injection a few days later, tried a treadmill in late June then received another injection July 3.

The pain, though, is gone, and Pagan’s return was a welcome addition for the Giants, who have struggled to score runs the last few weeks.

“I feel great,” Pagan said Thursday. “It’s been a long way for me, battling the heat in Arizona and trying real hard to get back as soon as possible.”

Back in the leadoff spot against Milwaukee, Pagan picked up right where he left off and singled in his first at-bat, one of his two hits on the day.

He also looked good in center field, where he recorded four putouts but also bobbled a first-inning double by Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun, which allowed a run to score.

“He looked good,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He bounced around well. He didn’t show any signs that the back was bothering him, which was a great sign. He got a couple of hits. It was a pretty good start for him. The important thing is, he didn’t look hesitant swinging or running.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 13-8, 3.21 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 8-5, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Angel Pagan was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday and picked up two hits in the Giants’ 3-1 loss at Milwaukee. Pagan hadn’t played since June 14 a bulging disc in his back began troubling him.

--INF Matt Duffy was optioned to Double-A Richmond Thursday, making room on the 25-roster for CF Angel Pagan to come off the disabled list. He appeared in three games for the Giants and had one hit in 10 at-bats.

--1B Brandon Belt suffered from headaches Wednesday night and after being evaluated by team doctors, was given the day off Thursday at Milwaukee. Belt struck out four times Wednesday as the headaches set in and had to leave the game early, but doctors said they don’t believe his headaches are related to a concussion he suffered last month, which kept him out of 12 games.

--3B Pablo Sandoval went 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday in San Francisco’s 3-1 loss at Milwaukee, snapping his hitting streak at seven games. During that run, Sandoval went 12-for-29 (.414) with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He bounced around well. That’s a pretty good start for him.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy on CF Angel Pagan, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday and picked up two hits in the Giants’ 3-1 loss at Milwaukee after being out since June 14.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Brandon Belt (headaches) was given the day off Aug. 7 after leaving the game early Aug. 6. Doctors don’t believe his headaches are related to a concussion he suffered in July, which kept him out 12 games.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 11. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 11 to remove bone chips from his elbow. Recovery will take about three months.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Gregor Blanco