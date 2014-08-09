San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- First baseman Brandon Belt is back on the concussion list.

Belt missed 12 games with a concussion after being struck in the face by a throw in batting practice at Miami. He returned August 2, but left the game Wednesday at Milwaukee with a headache.

”He’s got post-concussion symptoms,“ Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. ”He was doing well there, he went four games ... playing at a high level. Yesterday he started showing some symptoms. We had some concerns.

“He didn’t look good. It’s important to take care of Brandon. The symptoms are there again.”

Bochy said he is leaving it up to the medical staff when Belt will play again.

“We’re looking after Brandon’s well-being,” Bochy said.

Belt said he was “having trouble focusing” in Milwaukee.

”It was enough for me to say something,“ he said. ”The prognosis looks good. It’s some kind of inner ear thing. They don’t know exactly what it is. I’ll probably go see somebody Monday when we get back (to San Francisco).

“It’s affecting my vision and balance. It’s my vestibular system. It’s something that could stem from the concussion. We have to be careful. We’ve got to know what it is and get it to where I don’t have any symptoms.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-54

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 8-8, 2.74 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 10-6, 3.43 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pablo Sandoval was the Giants DH Friday at Kansas City. “With Pablo, as well as he’s swinging, he could use a break from playing third base,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He got a pretty good gash in New York (from a collision with the fence).” Bochy said if Sandoval started at third that LHP Madison Bumgarner could have hit. Bumgarner is hitting .265 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 49 at-bats. Sandoval went 2-for-4 and scored a run in the 4-2 loss at Kauffman Stadium.

--INF Matt Duffy was optioned to Double-A Richmond on Thursday, but was recalled Friday without ever leaving the club. Duffy started at second and took the roster spot of 1B Brandon Belt, who went on the concussion list. Duffy is hitting .100 in four big league games. In 97 games with Richmond, he was hitting .332 with a .402 on-base percentage and 62 RBIs. Duffy had two hits Friday in the 4-2 loss to the Royals.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner threw his second straight complete game, but this one ended with a 4-2 loss to Kansas City. Bumgarner is 9-3 in 14 road starts.

--RHP Tim Hudson is 1-2 in four starts since the All-Star break, but has a 2.13 ERA in span. Hudson will make his 11th career start against the Royals on Saturday but has not faced them since 2004. He is 3-3 with a 4.09 ERA against Kansas City.

--1B Michael Morse started with 1B Brandon Belt put back on the concussion list. Belt’s injury will open more playing time for Morse. “With the matchups, I see Morse getting a lot of playing time,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I pretty much had quick innings after the first. I felt just as good in the eighth as I did early on.” -- LHP Madison Bumgarner, who allowed two first-inning runs in a complete-game loss to Kansas City on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Brandon Belt (headaches) was given the day off Aug. 7 after leaving the game early Aug. 6. He went back on the concussion list Aug. 8.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 11. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 11 to remove bone chips from his elbow. Recovery will take about three months.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF/1B Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Gregor Blanco