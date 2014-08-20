San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy confirmed on Tuesday that backup catcher Hector Sanchez is out for the foreseeable figure and possibly the rest of the season after suffering his second concussion of the season last Saturday.

The 24-year-old Sanchez, now in his fourth Giants season, was hit by a foul tip during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Fresno and was reportedly helped off the field.

“It’s going to be a little while for him, I can’t tell you how long (and) it’s the second one for him,” Bochy said prior to the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs. “Obviously there’s some concern there and he could be down for a little while.”

Sanchez did not make the trip to Chicago and Bochy said there’s concern that his season could be done.

”Yeah, there has to be with the second one,“ Bochy said. ”I think we’ll know here in the next few days how he responds and the progress that he makes. ... He needs rest and it’s day-to-day as far as the progress that hopefully he’ll make.

“(But) it’s hard to rush a kid back and put him back there and risk this happening again. That’s why I‘m concerned whether we’ll have him for the year or not.”

Sanchez was batting .199 with three home runs and 28 RBIs in 66 games.

Also on the concussion front, San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt was set to visit a concussion specialist this week in Pittsburgh and Bochy said he expected a full report late Tuesday or something Wednesday.

Belt, batting .237 in 51 games with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs, was placed on the seven-day disabled list last week after re-experiencing concussion symptoms.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-3, 3.86 ERA) at Cubs (Edwin Jackson, 6-13, 5.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong (7-9) gave up two runs on three hits in four innings in Tuesday’s rain-shortened loss to the Cubs. He walked two and struck out four. Vogelsong has received zero runs of support in nine of his 25 starts this season. He slipped to 5-6 with a 5.75 ERA in 17 career games (11 starts) against Chicago.

--C Hector Sanchez is out for the foreseeable figure and possibly the rest of the season after suffering his second concussion of the season last Saturday, Giants manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Tuesday. The 24-year-old Sanchez, now in his fourth Giants season, was hit by a foul tip during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Fresno and was reportedly helped off the field. “It’s going to be a little while for him, I can’t tell you how long (and) it’s the second one for him,” Bochy said prior to the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs. “Obviously there’s some concern there and he could be down for a little while.” Sanchez was batting .199 with three home runs and 28 RBIs in 66 games.

--1B Brandon Belt remained on the seven-day disabled list after experiencing concussion symptoms and was set to visit a specialist this week in Pittsburgh. Bochy said he expected a full report late Tuesday or something Wednesday. Belt, batting .237 in 51 games with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs, was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list last week.

--2B Joe Panik sat out Tuesday’s game as he continued to recover from an injured pinky finger. He suffered a dislocation on Sunday while sliding into a base. Panik, who was expected back on Wednesday, was batting .282 in 37 games.

--CF Angel Pagan went 2-for-3 as he snapped an 0-for-11 hitless streak with a single to center in the third inning. He has now hit safely in five straight games against the Cubs, going 8-for-19 in that stretch.

--RHP Jake Peavy (1-3, 3.76 ERA) makes his fifth start for the Giants after being acquired on July 26 from Boston along with cash considerations in exchange for LHP Edwin Escobar and RHP Heath Hembree. The Giants were 0-3 in his first three outings but Peavy earned his first win last Wednesday against the White Sox, tossing 7.0 innings and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out three.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “It’s a long, frustrating night. I don’t know what other recourse we can take. It’s a tough night for everybody.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after Tuesday’s rain-delayed game was finally called after 4 1/2 innings and a 4-hour, 34-minute delay. Bochy said the Giants likely will protest the game to Major League Baseball.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Joe Panik (dislocated left pinky finger) was injured Aug. 17. X-rays taken after the game were negative, but Panik nonetheless had the finger put in a splint. He sat out Aug. 19.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down again Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab start Aug. 16, and he will undergo further testing in San Francisco. He is out for the foreseeable figure and possibly the rest of the season after sustaining his second concussion of the season.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7. He was set to visit a specialist the week of Aug. 18-24 in Pittsburgh.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Duvall

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco