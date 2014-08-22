San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- After residing in first place in the National League West for much of the first half of the season, the San Francisco Giants have fallen 3 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That change in the standings has caused some to consider where the Giants stand in the race for the two wild-card spots in the NL, but manager Bruce Bochy said it’s much too early to think that way.

“We’re still in August and there’s a lot of baseball left to be looking at a wild card or the division,” he said. “You go out there to win every game you can at this point. I don’t think at this point you target a wild card.”

As left-hander Madison Bumgarner put it following his 14th win Thursday night in a 5-3 victory over the Cubs, forget the playoffs or anything else.

“We just need to go out and focus on winning each night,” he said.

That definitely will be a challenge this weekend. The Giants left Chicago past midnight Central time and traveled to Washington for a three-game series starting Friday with the red-hot Washington Nationals, who extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 1-0 win against Arizona on Thursday.

“We’re gonna see some great pitching, a great team and they’re playing the best ball in baseball right now,” Bochy said. “We know we have our work cut out for us.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 8-9, 3.03 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 12-3, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Hudson is scheduled to start the opener of the Giants’ three-game series in Washington on Friday, so he flew from Chicago to Washington on Thursday afternoon so he wouldn’t have a late arrival like the rest of the team. It’s a good thing. The resumption of the suspended game was delayed nearly two hours.

--C Buster Posey sat out Wednesday’s game with a sore right hip -- it was wrongly listed as the left hip initially -- but was back behind the plate for the resumption of the suspended game Thursday. He also started the regularly-scheduled game and caught all 13 innings.

--2B Joe Panik, who dislocated the pinkie finger on his left hand on Sunday and wasn’t able to start on Tuesday, pinch hit in the sixth inning of the suspended game and went 2-for-2. He was 3-for-5 in Wednesday’s game, making him 5-for-7 since the injury heading into Thursday’s regularly-scheduled game.

--1B Brandon Belt has been out with a concussion since Aug. 7 and was scheduled to go see a specialist in Pittsburgh this week. There still has been no determination when he might be able to return or even if he’ll be able to return this season. Manager Bruce Bochy, though, expects Belt back this season. “I do, but part of that is hoping for his sake,” he said.

--C Hector Sanchez suffered a concussion after being hit with a foul tip during a rehab assignment last weekend. It’s his second concussion this season and he has been advised to take three weeks off with no baseball activity.

--RHP Yusmeiro Petit took the mound first for the Giants on Thursday and threw two dominant innings in the completion of the suspended game. He struck out the first five batters he faced and then got his last hitter on a soft comebacker.

--RHP George Kontos was recalled from Triple-A Fresno as the 26th man on the roster for the doubleheader. He did not pitch Thursday and will be sent back down Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I gave you the wrong hip. It’s 50-50 on those things, but I‘m like 100 percent wrong. How’s that possible? So I‘m not a roulette player, trust me.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy on Buster Posey’s right hip injury, which he previously called a left hip injury.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down again Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab start Aug. 16. It is his second concussion this season and he was advised Aug. 21 to take three weeks off with no baseball activity.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7. He was set to visit a specialist the week of Aug. 18-24 in Pittsburgh.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP George Kontos

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Duvall

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco