San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants might have given a glimpse into their lineup of the future in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies, moving right fielder Hunter Pence down in the order and removing shortstop Brandon Crawford all together.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy reminded reporters before the game that he prefers a more traditional, hit-behind-the-runners type of hitter in the No. 2 slot in his batting order. He feels he now has one such guy in rookie second baseman Joe Panik, who batted second Thursday.

With a healthy Angel Pagan anchored atop the lineup, Bochy was able to move Pence down into one of the run-producing spots in the order. He was placed fifth, behind catcher Buster Posey and third baseman Pablo Sandoval, and responded with a hit and his 59th RBI of the season.

For Pence, it was the first time since April 19th that he wasn’t batting first or second.

Crawford wasn’t in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Bochy cautioned not to read too much into it.

The switch-hitter has been in a slump both offensively and defensively, and substitute shortstop Matt Duffy is making quite an impression on the Giants. But Crawford assured he is simply resting an ailing right (throwing arm) shoulder, one that helped produced two throwing errors in Monday’s 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Crawford began the day Thursday tied for the National League lead in errors among shortstops with 20.

RECORD: 71-62

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 15-8, 3.56 ERA) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 7-9, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong earned a little longer leash from manager Bruce Bochy on Friday. Bochy pulled Vogelsong with a lead in the sixth inning in his last start, only to watch the San Francisco bullpen give up 11 runs in a 14-6 loss to the Washington Nationals. Vogelsong bit his tongue when asked to comment on the early hook after the game. He pitched well of late against Friday’s opponent, the Milwaukee Brewers. He beat them 7-4 earlier this season in Milwaukee, and got the win in a 4-2 victory the only time he’s faced them in San Francisco in 2011. Overall, he is 3-3 against the Brewers with a 5.48 ERA.

--RHP Yusmeiro Petit set a major league record for consecutive retired batters Thursday when he set down the first eight Colorado Rockies he faced in a 4-1 win. Petit entered the game having retired the last 38 batters he’d faced, a stretch that began in a start on July 22 and continued through six relief appearances. The 46 in a row bettered by one the previous mark, which had been set in 2009 by LHP Mark Buehrle, who was with the Chicago White Sox at the time. Petit allowed only one run in six innings, solidifying his spot in the new Giants starting rotation that was reworked earlier in the week when RHP Tim Lincecum was demoted.

--RF Hunter Pence must have thought something was wrong when he glanced at the Giants’ batting order Thursday and he wasn’t slotted first or second. First off, Pence plays every day, so he knew his name would be in the lineup somewhere. And he hadn’t been slotted anywhere but first or second since April 19. But it was no mistake. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he prefers Pence in the middle of the order, and plans to keep him there as long as 2B Joe Panik demonstrates he can handle the No. 2 slot. Pence responded to his new role with a single and his 59th RBI of the season in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

--SS Brandon Crawford admitted before Thursday’s game that a sore right (throwing arm) shoulder has led to an increase in throwing errors. While the injury is not considered serious, Crawford was held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive day Thursday. Crawford has been in a slump both offensively and defensively. Crawford has only 11 hits in his last 67 at-bats (.164 average) and began the day Thursday tied for the National League lead in errors among shortstops with 20.

--2B Joe Panik appears to have found a home with the Giants. After having established himself as the everyday second baseman, Panik was elevated to No. 2 in the batting order Thursday in a move Giants manager Bruce Bochy indicated could become permanent. Bochy said he prefers a traditional, hit-behind-the-runners type of hitter slotted second in his lineup, and Panik brings that kind of ability to the plate. The left-handed batter hits lefties well (.375 this season) and also has been tough in the clutch, going 9-for-his-last-24 (.375) with runners in scoring position.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I am very happy to be able to establish this record in the major leagues. I tried to do everything possible to concentrate on every pitch.” -- Giants RHP Yusmeiro Petit, who set a major league record for consecutive retired batters Thursday when he set down the first eight Colorado Rockies he faced in a 4-1 win.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brandon Crawford (sore right shoulder) was not in the Giants’ starting lineup for a second consecutive game Aug. 28. The injury is not considered serious, and he is expected to return to his starting position Aug. 29.

--INF Joaquin Arias (stiff neck) did not play Aug. 26-27. He is day-to-day.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 22. He saw a concussion specialist in late August and was told not to resume baseball activities before the second week of September.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. On Aug. 26, a concussion specialist advised him to sit out until at least Sept. 15. It is possible his season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He likely will be shut down for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Tim Lincecum

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence