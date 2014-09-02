San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Wherever he goes, San Francisco Giants right-hander Hunter Strickland keeps an unusual reminder in his locker. He underwent Tommy John surgery on June 4, 2013, and when he came to the big leagues for the first time Monday, Strickland had two color photos of his right elbow during surgery taped in his locker.

Below the photos, Strickland printed: “Pain is weakness leaving the body.”

The 25-year-old Strickland, who was recalled from Double-A Richmond, said of the photos, “It keeps me humble to remember where you were at. I kind of feed off that stuff.”

The Giants claimed Strickland on waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 2, 2013. After his Tommy John surgery, Strickland made an exceptionally fast recovery and resumed pitching in 10 1/2 months. He spent most of this season at Richmond, where he went 1-1 with 11 saves and a 2.02 ERA in 38 games with four walks and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.

Before the Giants’ 10-9 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday, San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said Strickland wouldn’t necessarily be given just low-leverage innings. Due to his closing experience, Strickland could pitch meaningful innings in the sixth and seventh as the Giants try to reach the postseason either by overtaking the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the National League West or as one of the two NL wild-card teams.

Strickland made his major league debut in the eighth inning, right after the Rockies scored three runs in the seventh to go ahead 9-7. Strickland gave up singles to center fielder Drew Stubbs and first baseman Justin Morneau to start the inning. After third baseman Nolan Arenado popped out, the Rockies attempted a double steal, and Morneau was thrown at second base. Strickland then stranded Stubbs at third by getting left fielder Brandon Barnes to ground out.

“The first two guys got on,” Bochy said. “He kept his poise out there. He’s got a great arm. It’s pretty impressive how he’s throwing the ball. It hasn’t been that long ago since Tommy John (surgery). He’s a tough kid. Kept his composure and made pitches to get out of that and allowed us to stay somewhat in the game to tie it (in the ninth).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 4-3, 3.44 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-2, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Hunter Pence extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a three-run homer in the first inning. During the streak, Pence is hitting .393 (22-for-56) with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 14 RBI and 15 runs. In 17 games against the Rockies this season, Pence is hitting .421 (24-for-57) with five doubles, four homers, nine RBIs and 14 runs. He has a hit in 13 consecutive games against Colorado, including eight multi-hit games.

--RHP Tim Hudson gave up six runs, five earned, in five-plus innings and was not involved in the decision. A 214-game winner in his career, Hudson is winless at Coors Field, where he is 0-2 with a 7.29 ERA in eight starts. Hudson allowed five or more earned runs in a game for the fourth time this season.

--RHP Hunter Strickland was recalled from Double-A Richmond and pitched a scoreless eighth in his major league debut. He underwent Tommy John surgery June 4, 2013, but began pitching this season on May 20. In three games for high Class A San Jose, Strickland went 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He pitched in 38 games at Richmond, where he went 1-1 with 11 saves and a 2.02 ERA with 48 strikeouts and four walks in 35 2/3 innings. Strickland, 25, began his career in the Boston organization. The Giants claimed him off waivers from Pittsburgh on April 2, 2013.

--OF Juan Perez was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, the sixth time he was called up this season. Perez, who pinch-ran and scored in the ninth, is hitting .175 (11-for-63) this season with the Giants in 44 games, including 14 starts -- seven in center field and seven in left field. At Fresno, Perez hit .316 (56-for-177) in 48 games with 13 doubles, seven homers and 25 RBIs.

--LHP Mike Kickham was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, where he went 8-8 with a 4.43 ERA in 27 games, all starts. He gave up 171 hits in 148 1/3 innings with 64 walks, the fifth most in the Pacific Coast League, and a career-high 131 strikeouts. Kickham made his major league debut last season and went 0-3 with a 10.16 ERA in 12 games (three starts) for the Giants.

--INF/OF Chris Dominguez had his contract selected from Triple-A Fresno and is set to make his major league debut. Dominguez, 27, hit .274 in 131 games for Fresno with 23 doubles, 21 home runs, 85 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He became the first player in Fresno history to record at least 20 doubles, 20 stolen bases and 80 RBIs in a single season. Dominguez’s 21 stolen bases were a career high, eclipsing his previous best of 14 with low Class A Augusta in 2010. The 21 homers matched his career high, also set with Augusta in 2010. Dominguez played five positions with Fresno this season -- first base, third base, shortstop, left field and right field.

--C Guillermo Quiroz had his contract selected from Triple-A Fresno. In 69 games there, Quiroz hit .267 with 13 doubles, three homers and 23 RBIs. He hit .353 (18-for-51) against left-handed pitchers and .243 (46-for-189) against right-handers. In 43 games with the Giants last year, including 19 starts, Quiroz hit .186 (16-for-86) with seven doubles, one homer and six RBIs. He entered Monday’s game in the ninth but did not bat.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1. He was placed on seven-day concussion disabled list July 26 and transferred to the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. In 66 games with the Giants this season, the switch-hitting Sanchez hit .196 (32-for-163) with eight doubles, three homers and 28 RBIs.

--INF Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 25. In 53 games with the Giants this season, the switch-hitting Adrianza hit .237 (29-for-97) with six doubles and five RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You see so many of these type games here. It’s a game that’s not over until that last out, obviously. It’s easy to get a rally going here.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants blew a 7-2 lead and lost 10-9 to the Colorado Rockies in the regularly scheduled game Monday. Earlier in the day, the Giants won the completion of a suspended game, 4-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 22. He saw a concussion specialist in late August and was told not to resume baseball activities before the second week of September.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. On Aug. 26, a concussion specialist advised him to sit out until at least Sept. 15. It is possible his season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He likely will be shut down for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Mike Kickham

RHP Tim Lincecum

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

Guillermo Quiroz

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF/OF Chris Dominguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez