San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Michael Morse’s injury came at a bad time for the Giants.

Morse suffered an oblique strain on Aug. 31 and will be out until at least next week. He returned to San Francisco to receive a cortisone injection.

“He’s going to be doing work with the (physical therapist) today and tomorrow and we’ll evaluate him once we get back,” manager Bruce Bochy said Friday afternoon before the start of a three-game series in Detroit. “Our hope is he could be ready for the next series.”

Morse’s right-handed bat will be missed the next two games with the Giants facing left-handers David Price and rookie Kyle Lobstein. Morse had two hits in seven official plate appearances against Price, including a home run. He has hit 32 of his 99 career home runs off left-handers in 951 fewer plate appearances.

“That’s where Morse would have fit in perfect here,” Bochy said. “It was a bad break with his injury.”

Despite the additional players on the roster due to September call-ups, Bochy lamented Morse’s absence this weekend because of the need for a designated hitter as well as first baseman, where Morse has been playing recently.

Morse’s bat perked up in August, though it wasn’t reflected in his power numbers. He hit .299 in 77 at-bats last month, though he had just one home run. He hit 11 home runs in April and May but has five since that power binge.

With a .280 average and 61 RBIs, Morse could be a key component as the Giants try to reel in the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West -- if he can stay on the field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 16-9, 2.97 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 13-10, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner has won his last three starts and tries to extend that streak against David Price and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Bumgarner, who ranks second in the National League with 16 wins, needs one strikeout to reach 200 strikeouts for the first time in his career. He recorded 56 strikeouts in his six August starts, including seven against Milwaukee on Aug. 31, while he earned NL Pitcher of the Month honors. In his only career appearance against Detroit, he held the Tigers to one run in 7 1/3 innings but got a no-decision.

--RF Hunter Pence extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a third-inning single. It’s the longest streak for the Giants this season and the longest active streak in the majors. Pence also reached on an error and struck out twice while going 1-for-4 with a walk. He’s batting .377 with 17 runs scored, three home runs and 15 RBIs during the streak.

--LF Gregor Blanco had his long errorless streak extended by a scoring change, then it ended once again. Blanco was charged with an error at Colorado on Wednesday while trying to catch Ben Paulsen’s foul ball. With the error subtracted, Blanco entered the game with 306 consecutive errorless games, longest among National League outfielders. It was snapped Friday when he misplayed Bryan Holaday’s fly ball in the fifth. Blanco had a good night at the plate with two extra-base hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

--RHP Jake Peavy picked up the win on Friday in unusual fashion. He lasted six innings and did not give up an earned run despite a long rain delay. Peavy, who is 4-4 since being acquired from Boston on July 26, pitched three innings after the game was delayed two hours and 42 minutes by rain. He struck out three and walked none but his streak of going seven or more innings in four straight outings was snapped. “He was so adamant that he was good to go,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “I think it would have crushed him not to go back out there.”

--3B Pablo Sandoval hit a solo home run and drove in another run on Friday. His 16 home runs are the most since he had 23 in 2011. In eight career regular and postseason games against Detroit, Sandoval has four doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You just listen to your body. I felt good. Those (first) three innings weren’t crazy high stress. I did throw a lot of pitches to Victor Martinez in that one at-bat (on the double play), but tonight was a big one. Every game is big, we know that. To have a lead, to have a game plan set in stone, I didn’t want that to go for naught.” -- RHP Jake Peavy, of returning to the mound after a two-hour, 42-minute rain delay Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Michael Morse (slight left oblique strain) did not play Sept. 1-5. He received a cortisone injection on Sept. 5. Manager Bruce Bochy is hopeful Morse can return to action on Sept. 9.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 22. He saw a concussion specialist in late August and was told not to resume baseball activities before the second week of September.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. On Aug. 26, a concussion specialist advised him to sit out until at least Sept. 15. It is possible his season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He likely is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Mike Kickham

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Brett Bochy

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

Guillermo Quiroz

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Adam Duvall

INF/OF Chris Dominguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Gary Brown