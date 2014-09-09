San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It is beginning to look a lot like 2012 for Buster Posey.

The San Francisco Giants catcher/first baseman was the hottest hitter in the majors over the past 2 1/2 weeks, similar to second-half surge two seasons ago when he won the National League Most Valuable Player award. He is hitting .493 with 19 runs, seven home runs and 21 RBIs over the past 16 contests. He leads the majors in hits, runs, home runs, extra-base hits and RBIs since Aug. 21.

Posey was a hitting machine in August and September two years ago, batting .371 in both of those months while blasting a combined 10 home runs with 39 RBIs and 36 runs. However, he is only concerned with the team’s won-loss record as the Giants try to reel in the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

“Every year is different,” said Posey, who was 0-2 with two walks Sunday in San Francisco’s 6-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. “The main focus is trying to win as many as we can down the stretch and get in the playoffs.”

The Giants couldn’t recreate their 2012 magic last season in large part because Posey faded down the stretch. He batted .284 in August and .233 in September while hitting just one home and driving in 13 runs.

Manager Bruce Bochy believes that Posey’s surge can be attributed to a more aggressive approach.

“I think he was overthinking a little bit, trying to outguess the pitcher,” Bochy said. “He lost a little bit of his aggression as a hitter.”

While outfielder Hunter Pence leads the league in hits, Posey tops the Giants in all other traditional categories with his .309 average, 20 home runs and 79 RBIs. If he can keep his hot streak going and lead the Giants to a division crown, he also could emerge as a dark horse MVP candidate.

The good times are likely to continue when the Giants open a six-game homestand Tuesday. Posey has a .450 average with a home run in 20 career at-bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks’ scheduled starter, Wade Miley.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 7-10, 4.18 ERA) at Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 4-3, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yusmeiro Petit gets the starting nod against the Arizona Diamondbacks when San Francisco opens up a homestand Tuesday night. Petit had two wildly different outings against Colorado in his past two starts. He held the Rockies to one run in six innings and struck out nine on Aug. 28, then allowed six runs in four innings Tuesday. Petit, who replaced RHP Tim Lincecum in the rotation, has a 2-1 record and 2.67 ERA in six career appearances against Arizona.

--1B Brandon Belt will begin baseball activities this week, according to manager Bruce Bochy. There is no timetable for his return. Belt missed the past 28 games with a lingering concussion. He has appeared in just 51 games while making three trips to the disabled list. Belt is hitting .237 with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs.

--RF Hunter Pence saw his 18-game hitting end Sunday when he went 0-for-3 with a walk. Pence, who had the longest hitting streak by a Giants player this season, was robbed of a hit on a diving stop by Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos in the fourth inning. The streak was the third longest in the National League this season behind runs by Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado (28) and Atlanta C Evan Gattis (20).

--RHP Tim Hudson took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings. Hudson gave up a two-run homer to Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera on a hanging breaking ball in the third but held the Tigers in check the rest of the way. He is 2-8 with a 4.50 ERA in his past 15 starts.

--RHP Hunter Strickland, who pitched a scoreless inning of relief Sunday, has not allowed a run in his first three innings in the majors. The rookie spent seven seasons in the minors and underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2013. He has tossed 14 consecutive scoreless innings between the minors and the big leagues.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We took the series. You take that. Sure, you want to get greedy, but we just couldn’t get our offense going tonight.” -- San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants’ 6-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Michael Morse (slight left oblique strain) did not play Sept. 1-7. He received a cortisone injection Sept. 5, and he is day-to-day.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 22. He is scheduled to resume baseball activities during the week of Sept. 8-14.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He likely is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Mike Kickham

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Brett Bochy

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

Guillermo Quiroz

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Adam Duvall

INF/OF Chris Dominguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Gary Brown