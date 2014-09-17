San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The San Francisco Giants clearly are not the same without center fielder Angel Pagan in the lineup. They are 56-34 when he starts, 27-34 when he does not.

Manager Bruce Bochy juggled his lineup again Tuesday, the second consecutive game Pagan missed due to back soreness.

Left fielder Gregor Blanco hit leadoff, a spot Blanco occupied in 27 previous games when Pagan first missed time with a bulging disk that could require offseason surgery.

“He’s got experience there,” Bochy said of Blanco. “He’s really been playing very good baseball the last month. It is good to have a guy who has that experience leading off. Gives you speed, good at-bats.”

Blanco went 0-for-4, but the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1.

Blanco is hitting .261 this season but is on a roll of late. He hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games and is batting .338 in his past 25 games.

Juan Perez hit leadoff when Pagan was a late scratch Monday, and Hunter Pence spent virtually all of July and the first part of August in the leadoff spot when Pagan was sidelined.

The Giants discussed returning Pence to the leadoff spot, Bochy said, “but then I have to put somebody in the four or five hole, and I kind of like him there right now. That was discussed.”

Pence, who is hitting .292 this season, has 19 home runs and 72 RBIs, second on the team to catcher/first baseman Buster Posey in both categories, Without Brandon Belt and Mike Morse in the lineup, the Giants would rather have Pence in a run-producing spot in the order.

Pagan’s availability is a day-to-day situation.

”He’s still sore and stiff, so we’ll give him another day,“ Bochy said. ”We’ll continue to evaluate him, but right now he’s not able to play. If he’s ready to play tomorrow, he’ll go tomorrow. We’re down to (11 remaining) games right how. I don’t think there is any point in resting a guy is he is ready to play.

“These back things, they are so unpredictable. He’ll just continue to get treatment.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 18-9, 2.91 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Andrew Chafin, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy made his seventh consecutive quality start in a 2-1 victory over Arizona on Tuesday, giving up one run in 7 2/3 innings. He is 6-1 with a 1.13 ERA in his last seven games, and he is 6-4 with a 2.16 ERA in 10 games since joining the Giants from Boston on July 25. “You want to give the team a chance to win,” Peavy said. “I feel blessed to feel healthy and go out there and be a contributing factor to a team that is fighting for our lives every day.”

--RHP Tim Hudson, scheduled to start Friday against San Diego, is dealing with a sore hip, but manager Bruce Bochy said he expects Hudson to pitch through it as he has recently. “Until I‘m told otherwise, he’s fine,” Bochy said. “It’s acted up a little bit, but he said last start he didn’t think it was affecting him. This stage of the game, there are usually a couple of things going on with all these guys. It’s September, and you grind every season.” Hudson gave up 14 runs in his past 12 innings over three starts, including six runs and eight hits in one inning of a 17-0 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

--CF Angel Pagan did not play for the second consecutive game due to back stiffness, and manager Bruce Bochy called Pagan’s availability a day-to-day situation.“We’ll continue to evaluate him, but right now he’s not able to play,” Bochy said. “If he’s ready to play tomorrow, he’ll go tomorrow. We’re down to (11 remaining) games right how. I don’t think there is any point in resting a guy is he is ready to play. These back things, they are so unpredictable. He’ll just continue to get treatment.”

--C Buster Posey had two hits including a home run off Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter in a 2-1 victory Tuesday. He is 11-for-18 with three homers and eight RBI in the career matchup. Posey had no explanation. “Who knows?” Posey said. “It’s just one of those baseball oddities, I guess.”

--SS Brandon Crawford drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. He also made a rally-killing defensive play in the ninth when he ranged behind second base to field 1B Mark Trumbo’s grounder up the middle and made a throw across his body to nip Trumbo. “I was playing him to pull, but he hit in into the ground a little and I knew I had a chance,” Crawford said. “Fortunately, I was able to get there.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to lie to you, I was just in the shower and I was thinking about (Los Angeles Dodgers leadoff hitter) Dee Gordon, to be honest with you. Isn’t that crazy? Isn’t that unbelievable? I was taking a shower going, ‘How do we get Dee Gordon?’ My mind will be all L.A. through the weekend. I’ll be getting ready for that start. I’ll do all I can do, because that is going to be a must win.” -- San Francisco RHP Jake Peavy, who will make his next start Monday against the Dodgers after running his streak of consecutive quality starts to seven in a 2-1 victory over Arizona on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back stiffness) did not play Sept. 15-16. He is day-to-day.

--1B/OF Michael Morse (slight left oblique strain) did not play Sept. 1-16. He received a cortisone injection Sept. 5. He took batting practice Sept. 15.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He likely is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Mike Kickham

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Brett Bochy

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

Guillermo Quiroz

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Michael Morse

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Adam Duvall

INF/OF Chris Dominguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Gary Brown