San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Jake Peavy-Bruce Bochy reunion tour is a big hit. It looks a lot like the good old days.

Since joining the San Francisco Giants on July 26, right-hander Peavy is 6-4 with a 2.16 ERA in 10 starts. While winning six of his last seven starts (all quality), he has looked an awful lot like the pitcher who broke into the major leagues at age 21 with Bochy in San Diego and won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award in a unanimous vote the year Bochy moved to San Francisco.

Peavy, 33, does not throw as hard as he did then, but he has learned a few things on the way during a career that includes three All-Star appearances and a Gold Glove award. He used only 95 pitches in 7 2/3 innings of a 2-1 victory at Arizona on Tuesday.

“That’s where he is getting so much better as a pitcher,” Bochy said. “He is pitching much more efficiently. He’s not trying to power his way through lineups. He’s hitting his spots, really doing a good job of pitching to contact. He’s so well-prepared, too. I think it’s a case where a pitcher gets a little bit older and a little bit smarter, and I think that’s the case with Jake.”

Peavy said it comes with getting older.

“It’s the evolution of trying to be more aggressive, trying to throw more strikes, more hittable balls, but just in the location you want to throw them,” Peavy said.

“You have to (pitch more to contact) when you lose a little bit of your stuff and you don’t throw quite as hard. Just trying to evolve as the game is evolving and still be a factor with the stuff that I have today. Up and down has been key for me. East and west is not as much key as up and down. You have to change eye levels and pitch up in the zone, even though you might not throw it as hard as you did.”

Peavy has been a trade deadline acquisition the last two seasons, going from the Chicago White Sox to Boston in 2013 and Boston to the Giants this year, and one thing that has not changed about him it his dedication and work ethic, Bochy and teammates said.

“He has really added another element to this club with the intensity that he brings,” Bochy said. “It’s all about playing the game right and as hard as you can go, and Jake does all of that. It’s lead by example. The players feed off that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-68

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Friday -- Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 9-11, 3.41 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 3-7, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Matt Duffy is 4-for-10 as a pinch-hitter this season after his game-winning two-run single in the ninth inning of a 4-2 victory over Arizona on Wednesday. “He’s shown great poise up there,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “He has good discipline. He has the composure you like as a pinch-hitter. He has a simple swing, a short swing. He’s not a guy who tries to get big up there”

Duffy played at Double-A Richmond until his contract was purchased on Aug. 1.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner still has two scheduled starts remaining as he attempts to become the Giants’ first 20-game winner since both RHP John Burkett (22) and RHP Bill Swift (21) did it in 1973. Bumgarner gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings Wednesday, and was replaced by a pinch-hitter with a runner on first base and two outs in a 2-2 game in the top of the seventh inning. “He gave up two tough runs,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

--1B Brandon Belt made his first appearance since Aug. 6 when he walked as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of a 4-2 victory at Arizona on Wednesday. “It felt good to get back out there,” Belt said. Belt, who had been sidelined with concussions symptoms, was activated from the disabled list Monday. Belt will remain in Arizona and take at -bats against instructional league pitchers at the Giants’ complex in Scottsdale before rejoining the team for a three-game series in San Diego that begins Friday.

--OF Angel Pagan (back) was given an MRI in Arizona on Wednesday morning, manager Bruce Bochy said. “Basically, he’s inflamed that nerve again and we have to get it calmed down,” Bochy said. “We’ll take a lot at the MRI and see where we’re at. Obviously, my hope is with today of and a day off tomorrow, he possibly could be ready in San Diego” on Friday. Pagan, who missed his third straight game, is hitting .302 with three homers, 27 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 95 games, missing previous time with wrist and back injuries.

--OF/1B Mike Morse (strained oblique) has missed the last 15 games after suffering his injury during batting practice Sept. 1, and the Giants plan to back off him a little in the short term. “I know he’s frustrated, as we are,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “These obliques, they are so hard to figure. The biggest hurdle you have to get over is to let the bat go. You’re going to be hesitant, even when it is fully healed, because you don’t want to reinjure it. That is what he has to get over now. It’s still there, a little bit, so that is going to keep him taking a full court. Hopefully today or tomorrow, we’ll see a different Morse.” Morse is hitting .280 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 130 games.

--SS Brandon Crawford, after getting four off days in a six-day span including off days in early August, is on a strong recent run, hitting .429 with 14 RBIs in his last 15 games. ”Occasionally you have to find a way to give these guys a break,“ San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. ”It probably helped Brandon. I do think it has benefitted him, getting a break here and there. With about the same playing time as the last two seasons, Crawford has a career-high 63plus RBIs. His previous high was 45 in 2012. He has a simple explanation: “A lot of guys on base. It has to do more with our lineup being pretty good this year. I am just able to get guys in when they are on base.”

--CF Juan Perez was 0-for-2 with a walk in his third straight start while replacing CF Angel Pagan (back) in the starting lineup. Perez has yet to translate his good numbers Triple-A Fresno into major league success. He hit .316 with seven homers, 25 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 48 games at Fresno but is only hitting .165 with one homer and no steals in 85 at-bats with the Giants. “Talented kid,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “We need to get him to relax and let that talent surface.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I went to college, but I wasn’t a math major.” -- San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford, asked if he attempts to determine the wild-card standings at this point of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back stiffness) did not play Sept. 15-17. He had an MRI Sept. 17, the results of which were not immediately known. He is day-to-day.

--1B/OF Michael Morse (slight left oblique strain) did not play Sept. 1-16. He received a cortisone injection Sept. 5. He took batting practice Sept. 15.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He likely is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Mike Kickham

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Brett Bochy

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

Guillermo Quiroz

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Michael Morse

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Adam Duvall

INF/OF Chris Dominguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Gary Brown