San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- After battling a series of injuries, the San Francisco Giants were pretty much back at full strength among position players for the first time since first baseman Brandon Belt suffered his concussion on July 20.

Belt started at first base Friday night and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

Center fielder Angel Pagan started in center after missing three games with back stiffness.

And left fielder Michael Morse entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch-hitter and stayed to play left for three innings, striking out in both at-bats. Morse had missed the past 15 games with a left oblique strain that he suffered while taking batting practice on Sept. 1.

Belt returned to the Giants starting lineup Friday for the first time since Aug. 6. He had missed 49 of the last 54 games due to a concussion and post-concussion problems -- two separate trips to the disabled list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 5-4, 3.64 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 4-7, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Hudson allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings in a losing outing at Petco Park on Friday night. Hudson is 0-3 with a 10.47 ERA over 16 1/3 innings in his four September starts. He has allowed 20 runs (18 earned) on 30 hits. Ten of those runs were scored in a span of 5 1/3 innings in his last two starts.

--RHP Tim Lincecum struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief Friday night. But there’s a bigger question. How many pitchers have face a team in relief after no-hitting them in the same season? At least one. Lincecum threw his second no-hitter against the Padres in less than a calendar year on June 25.

--2B Joe Panik had two of the Giants three hits Friday night -- and both hits allowed by Padres RHP Odrisamer Despaigne over seven innings. He entered the game having gone 2-for-11 in his last three games.

--1B Brandon Belt was 0-for-3 Friday in his first start since Aug. 6. He had missed 49 of the last 54 games due to a concussion and post-concussion problems -- two separate trips to the disabled list. He was originally out July 19-Aug. 1 after getting hit in the face with a ball during batting practice in Miami. After playing in five games Aug. 2-6, he returned to the disabled list Aug. 7 when the symptoms returned.

--LF Michael Morse entered the game in the sixth inning Friday as a pinch-hitter and stayed to play left for three innings, striking out in both at-bats. Morse had missed the past 15 games with a left oblique strain that he suffered while taking batting practice on Sept. 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That first inning, he just got the ball up. He had two outs there. If he had gotten out of that, I think he throws a nice game.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy on RHP Tim Hudson after a loss to the Padres on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back stiffness) did not play Sept. 15-17. He had an MRI Sept. 17, the results of which were not immediately known. He is day-to-day.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He likely is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Mike Kickham

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Brett Bochy

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

Guillermo Quiroz

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Michael Morse

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Adam Duvall

INF/OF Chris Dominguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Gary Brown