San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

LOS ANGELES -- Jake Peavy is always rough on the Dodgers. On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants right-hander was his typical self against Los Angeles.

Peavy no-hit the Dodgers for four innings before left fielder Carl Crawford led off the fifth with a solo home run. The Dodgers eventually pushed across another run to tie the score at 2, but the 33-year-old right-hander, whom the Giants obtained in a July deal with the Boston Red Sox for cash and two minor-leaguers, didn’t allow them to score again.

Peavy gave up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk in seven innings, but he didn’t figure into the decision. Still, he was a catalyst for San Francisco’s 5-2, 13-inning victory, which pulled the Giants within 3 1/2 games of the National League West-leading Dodgers.

“That’s a huge team win,” Peavy said. “It’s one we had to have. I think it showed a lot about the guys we have in this room.”

Peavy has a 14-3 record against the Dodgers, the most wins against Los Angeles by an active opposing pitcher. He also makes himself at home in visits to Dodger Stadium, where he is 7-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 14 starts.

RECORD: 85-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 18-9, 2.91 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 15-8, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Gregor Blanco led off the game with a home run Monday in the Giants’ win over the Dodgers. He also added a two-run double in the 13th inning. Blanco has hit safely in 20 of his last 24 games. He is batting .299 with three home runs, eight doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs since Aug. 24.

--CF Angel Pagan missed his third consecutive game due to tightness in his back. Pagan played Friday against the San Diego Padres, but he left the game in the sixth inning after going 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base.

--OF/1B Michael Morse (left oblique strain) sat out for the 17th time in the Giants’ past 18 games. Morse returned to San Francisco to have an MRI exam Monday, but manager Bruce Bochy said he did not know the results of it. Morse played two innings and aggravated the injury in Friday’s loss to the San Diego Padres. He is unlikely to appear in the three-game series at Los Angeles.

--2B Joe Panik went 3-for-5 in Monday’s victory over the Dodgers. It was Panik’s eighth game this season with at least three hits.

--RHP Hunter Strickland struck out two in a perfect 13th inning to record his first major league save. The Giants’ save leaders, RHPs Santiago Casilla and Sergio Romo, both pitched earlier in the game. Through seven major league appearances (5 2/3 innings), Strickland has yet to allow a run or a walk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Man, it was nice to pull one off, especially the way we played in San Diego.” -- PH Andrew Susac, whose 13th-inning single broke a tie and led the Giants to a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. The Padres swept the Giants in a weekend series.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (back stiffness) did not play Sept. 15-22. He is day-to-day.

--OF/1B Michael Morse (left oblique strain) did not play Sept. 1-18. He returned to action Sept. 19 but aggravated the injury and left the game. He did not play Sept. 22, and he returned to San Francisco for an MRI exam. He is not expected to play Sept. 23-24.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He likely is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Mike Kickham

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Brett Bochy

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

Guillermo Quiroz

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Michael Morse

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Adam Duvall

INF/OF Chris Dominguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Gary Brown