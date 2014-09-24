San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- After playing just once in the previous seven games, San Francisco Giants center fielder and offensive catalyst Angel Pagan bowed to the inevitable. He will have season-ending surgery to repair a bulging disk in his back.

Pagan, 33, will have the procedure performed by Dr. Robert Watkins on Thursday in Los Angeles. The estimated recovery time is three months, giving Pagan time to complete his rehabilitation and be ready for the opening of spring training in February.

”You have to deal with these things,“ Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. ”Injuries are, unfortunately, part of the game. I think the important thing for us is to do what we normally do when this happens. You don’t talk about it. You can’t dwell on it. You just focus on what you need to do.

“It’d be nice to have him, but we don‘t.”

The Giants certainly know what that feels like -- and it’s not good. Pagan was limited to 71 games last season due to a hamstring injury and 96 this season with the back problems. He was unavailable from mid-June into early August this season -- a stretch that coincided with the Giants’ plummeting from the top of the NL West.

Going into Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants had gone 90-67 (.573) when Pagan was in their starting lineup over the past two seasons, 71-90 (.441) when he was not.

Gregor Blanco will step in and fill Pagan’s shoes as the primary center fielder and leadoff hitter now.

“You always held out hope with Angel that he would come back,” Bochy said. “Now you know where you stand so you can move forward.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 9-12, 3.52 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 20-3, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner, who had beaten the Dodgers in three of his previous four starts this season, shook off a shaky first inning, when he gave up two home runs (three overall), including 2B Justin Turner’s to lead off the game. However, Bumgarner finished on the short end of a 4-2 defeat by the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Bumgarner was at the center of much of the action in the sometimes-heated contest. He also initiated an incident in which both teams emptied their benches in the first after plunking Dodger CF Yasiel Puig with a pitch. Bumgarner (18-10), who provided the sole production of the Giants’ scoring with a two-run homer, gave up four runs on six hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out five and also didn’t walk a batter.

--3B Pablo Sandoval has been a major funk, but manager Bruce Bochy said he isn’t considering moving him out of the cleanup spot. Sandoval was 11-for-59 (.186) with one home run and five RBIs in his previous 16 games. “It’s not like I’ve got anybody that’s hot,” Bochy said. “Still like his presence there. Pablo, we’re trying to make a couple of adjustments today and see if we can get him going.” Overall, Sandoval was batting .277 with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs entering Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers. Sandoval went 1-for-4 in the loss.

--C Buster Posey has had a quiet series, but the All-Star performer went 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s setback to Los Angeles. Posey has recorded a hit in six straight games against the Dodgers.

--INF Brandon Belt had a tough night, striking out in all three of his plate appearances. Belt hasn’t been able to muster much during the Giants’ road trip, going 2-for-16. He has started four games since being activated Sept. 15 from the disabled list after suffering a concussion.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was already mad. Bum, he’s a competitor. There is so much intensity in his game when he pitches.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy on LHP Madison Bumgarner, who sparked a heated exchange when he plunked Dodgers CF Yasiel Puig in a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (bulging disk in back) has been out since Sept. 15 and will have season-ending surgery Sept. 25. The estimated recovery time is three months and Pagan is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--OF/1B Michael Morse (left oblique strain) did not play Sept. 1-18. He returned to action Sept. 19 but aggravated the injury and left the game. He did not play Sept. 22, and he returned to San Francisco for an MRI exam. He did not play Sept. 23.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He likely is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Mike Kickham

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Brett Bochy

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

Guillermo Quiroz

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Michael Morse

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Adam Duvall

INF/OF Chris Dominguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Gary Brown