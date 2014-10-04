San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON - San Francisco Giants right-hander Tim Hudson will only have to talk to his catcher, for the most part, on Saturday when he takes the mound for Game 2 of the National League Division Series in Washington against the Nationals.

And that may be a good thing.

Hudson created a firestorm when he made a comment to The Washington Post after his team’s wild card win on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

“Obviously they have a talented group over there, there’s no question,” Hudson said to The Post of the Nationals. “They have some great pitching. But come playoff time, talent can take you a long ways, but what do you have between your legs? That’s going to take you real far. And I think we’ve got a group in here that really has some of that.”

Hudson backtracked on his comments before a Giants’ workout on Thursday and again on Friday before Game 1 of the NLDS. His team took a 1-0 lead in the series on Friday with a 3-2 victory over the Nationals.

“I was absolutely not questioning their heart or their intestinal fortitude,” Hudson told local and national media on Friday at Nationals Park. “I was referring to our team. Obviously they have a lot of talent over there. They have some guys who know how to play the game and play the game hard. It is easy to go out there and win when you have a group like that.”

“I was speaking on our behalf, on our team. I feel like we have a team that can go out there, grind things out. I feel like we play tough baseball. We have guys who are tough as nails in the locker room. That is what I was referring to,” he added.

“Obviously things have a tendency to get turned around a little bit when comments like that are made. I was referring to our ballclub, not theirs. I don’t think of their team like that. I am talking about what we have in our locker room. The guys we have in the locker room, they come with it. It is an honor to be on the field with those guys,” Hudson said.

On the mound Hudson was 9-13 with an ERA of 3.57 for the Giants this season, though he had a rough September. San Francisco won just two games against the Nationals in regular-season play and Hudson started both of them.

He faced the Nationals many times while he played for the Atlanta Braves.

“There is obviously a lot of history between myself and these guys, going back a lot of years from when I was with Atlanta,” he said. “Obviously, they are a different club than what I faced earlier in my career. There a really good ballclub. They have a lot of talent.”

“For me it is no secret, what they are about. It is no secret to them what I am about,” he added. “For me it is going out there and coming up with a good game plan, trying to watch a lot of videos; seeing what strengths and weaknesses are at this point in the year for those guys, and come up with a good game plan.”

“Familiarity can never be a bad thing for a pitcher. I feel the more history you have against hitters, you know, the better off you can be. It can also go both ways; they obviously feel pretty familiar with me, what I am going to bring to them,” he added.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-74, second place in National League West; beat Pittsburgh Pirates in NL wild-card game

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Giants lead Nationals 1-0

NEXT: NLDS, Game 2, Saturday -- Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 9-13, 3.57 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 14-5, 2.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy started for the Giants on Friday at Nationals Park and allowed just one hit and no runs in the first five innings. The first hit was an infield single by left fielder Bryce Harper to lead off the fifth. He got his first postseason career win as he allowed just two hits and no runs in 5 2/3 innings. “He did a nice job of keeping the ball down,” catcher Buster Posey said of Peavy. “He made some quality pitches to get good hitters. He is a very smart pitcher. He knows when not to give in. He made some really tough pitches early in the game.” After five losses it was the first career postseason win for Peavy, who has become friends with San Diego area neighbor Stephen Strasburg of the Nationals. Said Peavy: “You know, any time you win in the postseason, it is sweet. So it was a nice victory.”

--RHP Tim Hudson will start Game 2 on Saturday at Nationals Park against Washington. He was 9-13 this year with an ERA of 3.57.

--2B Joe Panik, a rookie in his first NLDS game, drove in a run and had two hits, including a triple. He had three hits Wednesday against the Pirates in the wild card game. “It gets a little louder and stuff,” Panik said of the postseason atmosphere. “When it comes down to it, it is the same game. All the work in the offseason comes down to this point.” Panik had an RBI single in the third inning against starter Stephen Strasburg to make it 1-0 and Brandon Belt had an RBI single in the fourth to give the Giants a 2-0 edge. Panik led off the top of the seventh with a triple to center and scored on a single by catcher Buster Posey off reliever Craig Stammen for a 3-0 advantage. “He is confident and extremely consistent,” Posey said of Panik, who was called up from the minors in mid-June. He is the first Giants player to get five hits in his first two postseason games. “He is so calm,” Pablo Sandoval, the Giants third baseman, said of Panik.

--1B Brandon Belt had two hits and an RBI in Game 1 on Friday. He hit .243 with 12 homers this season.

--LHP Javier Lopez, a veteran reliever, came on the sixth with two on and two outs to face Adam LaRoche. Lopez gave up a walk and was replaced by Hunter Strickland. Lopez went to Robinson High in Fairfax, Va., and played at the University of Virginia.

--RHP Hunter Strickland came out of the bullpen with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth with the Giants leading 2-0. He faced Washington SS Ian Desmond and struck him out to end the inning, but gave up solo homers in the seventh to LF Bryce Harper and 2b Asdrubal Cabrera before Strickland was lifted.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He really saved us (this season). He has a calmness about him. He has played well on both sides of the ball. He is a tough kid.” - Giants manager Bruce Bochy, on 2b Joe Panik, whjo had two hits, including a triple, in Friday’s Game 1 against Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Michael Morse (left oblique strain) did not play Sept. 1-18. He returned to action Sept. 19 but aggravated the injury and left the game. He did not return in the regular season, and he was left off the roster for the NL wild-card game. He also was left off the roster for the NL Division Series. Manager Bruce Bochy said Oct. 3 that Morse might be sent to the Instructional League in Arizona on Oct. 6 to see live pitching in case he is needed at some point.

--CF Angel Pagan (bulging disk in back) last played Sept. 19. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery in late September. The estimated recovery time is three months. Pagan is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He likely is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Tim Lincecum

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Ishikawa

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Gary Brown