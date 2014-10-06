San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The San Francisco Giants are heading home with a 2-0 lead in the National League Division Series and a chance to wrap up the series against the Nationals on Monday with lefty ace Madison Bumgarner.

“I think we are confident with Bum on the mound on Monday,” said first baseman Brandon Belt. “Definitely not taking it for granted. We have seen teams come back 0-2 and win the series. We are going to go in there and try to play our best baseball. If we don’t they will take advantage of it. That is what we will do.”

Bumgarner is coming off a four-hit shutout of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL wild-card game. He struck out 10 and walked one. In the regular season, Bumgarner went 18-10 with a 2.98 ERA.

The Giants topped the Nationals 2-1 in 18 innings Saturday in the longest game by time in postseason history. Belt hit a solo homer in the top of the 18th against Tanner Roark, who was part of the Washington starting rotation during the season.

Belt was hitless in his previous six at-bats and took a borderline pitch to make the count 3-2 before he pulled a pitch over the Washington bullpen in right.

“That was incredible,” rookie second baseman Joe Panik said.

Yusmeiro Petit threw six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit as he got the win in Game 2.

“He shut them down for six innings. For a guy that has been starting for a while ... he was incredible,” Panik said.

What did manager Bruce Bochy think of the homer by Belt?

“You are hoping that somebody gets ahold of one. We are facing a tough pitcher out there,” Bochy said.

The Giants have now won 10 postseason games in a row, a National League record.

“It’s a tough group,” Bochy said. “They are relentless. They don’t quit. We had our hands full tonight. We had the right guys coming up. I can’t say enough again about what our bullpen did for us. Those guys never quit.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-74, second place in National League West; beat Pittsburgh Pirates in NL wild-card game

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Giants lead Nationals 2-0

NEXT: NLDS, Game 3, Monday -- Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 16-6, 2.41 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 18-10, 2.98 ERA regular season; 1-0, 0.00 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hunter Strickland, who was called up Sept. 1 from the minors, got the save Saturday night after he pitched the 18th inning against the Washington Nationals. RF Jayson Werth lined out to right to end the game. Strickland had given up two solo homers in Game 1 of the NLDS.

--C Buster Posey had three hits in Game 2 on Saturday. “It was one of the best games I have ever been a part of,” said Posey, who had three hits and the presence of mind to track down a windblown piece of debris down the third base line while on defense on the windy night.

--RHP Tim Hudson started Game 2 on Saturday against the Nationals. He has won 18 games in regular-season play against the Nationals. He did not figure in the decision as the Giants won 2-1 in 18 innings. “That was a big win for us,” said Hudson, who gave up one run in 7 1/3 innings.

--2B Joe Panik, who had two hits on Friday, had five hits in the first two postseason games of his career to set a Giants record. Panik was 1-for-6 on Saturday.

--SS Brandon Crawford, who had three hits in Game 1 of the series, was hitless in six at-bats Saturday.

--1B Brandon Belt, who had two hits and an RBI in Game 1 on Friday, hit a home run in the top of the 18th inning to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 in Game 2 on Saturday. “It is just awesome. It is a great feeling,” Belt said. “I am just fortunate I was able to experience it. It was really cold out there at one point.”

--LHP Madison Bumgarner will pitch Game 3 for the Giants on Monday in San Francisco. He threw a shutout on Wednesday against the Pirates in the wild-card game.

--RHP Yusmeiro Petit got the win Saturday after he went six innings out of the bullpen and allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts. “That is alright. That is my job,” Petit said of his yeoman effort. Petit made 12 starts and came out of the bullpen 27 times during the regular season. He faced 22 batters -- seven less than both starters -- and threw 80 pitches, 17 less than Giants starter Tim Hudson. “It was one of the best games I have ever been a part of,” said catcher Buster Posey, who had three hits and had the presence of mind to track down a windblown piece of debris down the third base line while on defense on the windy night. “The job (Petit) did was unbelievable.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of the best games I have ever been a part of. The job (Petit) did was unbelievable.” -- Giants C Buster Posey, on RHP Yusmeiro Petit’s six innings of relief in an 18 inning win over the Nationals in NLDS on Saturday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Michael Morse (left oblique strain) did not play Sept. 1-18. He returned to action Sept. 19 but aggravated the injury and left the game. He did not return in the regular season, and he was left off the roster for the NL wild-card game. He also was left off the roster for the NL Division Series. Manager Bruce Bochy said Oct. 3 that Morse might be sent to the instructional league in Arizona on Oct. 6 to see live pitching in case he is needed at some point.

--CF Angel Pagan (bulging disk in back) last played Sept. 19. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery in late September. The estimated recovery time is three months. Pagan is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Ishikawa

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Gary Brown