San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- By nature, San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy and his players don’t hunt excuses when adversity strikes. They play the hand they’re dealt, more often than not finding a way to succeed even without key players.

Case in point: Travis Ishikawa. The converted first baseman, who won the left-field job in early September when starter Michael Morse suffered a left oblique injury, impacted Saturday night’s 3-0 NLCS Game 1 win over St. Louis on offense and defense.

Ishikawa opened the scoring in the second with a bloop single to left, then added another hit in the fourth. To end the bottom of the fourth, he dove head-first to deny Yadier Molina a two-out single that would have pushed the potential tying run to the plate.

“We felt like we needed a little bit more offense and he was our best option,” Bochy said of Ishikawa. “We worked him pretty hard in the outfield before we put him there, and once he went out there, he started taking great routes.”

Bochy joked that Ishikawa would probably talk with him about being removed for defensive purposes before the bottom of the sixth by the speedier Juan Perez. But the veteran skipper and Ishikawa’s teammates appreciate his work to become a passable defender.

“I seen he had a new pair of cleats on,” winning pitcher Madison Bumgarner said. “He had the Mike Trout cleats, so he decided he was going to play like Mike Trout out there, I guess.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-74, second place in National League West; won NL wild-card game over Pittsburgh Pirates; won NL Division Series 3-1 over Washington Nationals

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Giants 1, Cardinals 0

NEXT: National League Championship Series, Game 2, Sunday -- Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-0, 0.00 ERA postseason; 6-4, 2.17 ERA regular season) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 0-0, 3.00 ERA postseason; 15-10, 2.74 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner was outstanding Saturday night and put the Giants ahead 1-0 in the NLCS. Bumgarner allowed just four singles over 7 2/3 innings with a walk and seven strikeouts. He’s allowed just three runs over 23 2/3 innings in three postseason starts. “He’s so good, you know, at what he does,” manager Bruce Bochy said of Bumgarner. “He’s a guy that you want out there to start things and he gave us all we were asking.”

--RHP Jake Peavy, who got the NLDS off to a flying start for San Francisco, will get the call in Game 2 of the NLCS. Peavy worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings on Oct. 3 at Washington, earning a 3-2 win. That was his first postseason win in six outings, in which he’s been battered around for a 7.39 earned-run average. Peavy had a no-decision in Game 3 of last year’s World Series, when he pitched for Boston against St. Louis. --OF Michael Morse (left oblique) was activated for the NLCS, although he didn’t start Game 1. Morse’s addition automatically strengthens a Giants bench that was woefully weak in the NLDS, giving it a power bat. The former minor league shortstop finished with 16 homers and 61 RBIs, although he managed only three homers and 20 RBIs after June 5.

--3B Pablo Sandoval collected three hits and a walk in five plate appearances, doubling to start a two-run second inning. Sandoval has 10 multi-hit playoff games, the most in the franchise’s existence in San Francisco, and has three three-hit playoff games in his career. His double was the eighth in his postseason career, a franchise record.

--LF Travis Ishikawa singled twice, knocking home the game’s first run in the second with a blooper over third, and made a nice sliding catch to deny Yadier Molina a single in the fourth. It was his first multi-hit game in the postseason. Ishikawa, who started the year as Pittsburgh’s first baseman, was just 4-of-23 in 15 postseason games prior to Saturday night.

--OF Gary Brown was reassigned to the minor leagues. He had three hits in seven at-bats during the regular season and was 0-for-1 in the National League Division Series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just found out about the record. That’s pretty cool, but they have stats for everything these days.” -- LHP Madison Bumgarner, who set a major league record for most consecutive scoreless postseason road innings with 26 2/3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Michael Morse (left oblique strain) did not play Sept. 1-18. He returned to action Sept. 19 but aggravated the injury and left the game. He did not return in the regular season, and he was left off the roster for the NL wild-card game and the NL Division Series. He took batting practice Oct. 6, and was activated for the NLCS, although he didn’t start Game 1 Oct. 11.

--CF Angel Pagan (bulging disk in back) last played Sept. 19. He was due to undergo season-ending surgery in late September. The estimated recovery time is three months. Pagan is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Ishikawa

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF/1B Michael Morse

OF Juan Perez