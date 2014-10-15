San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants right-hander Ryan Vogelsong is off to a historic start in his postseason career, yet he remains last in line when it comes to the club’s four-man rotation in the National League Championship Series.

And that’s exactly where he wants to be.

Vogelsong, who started the Giants’ series-clinching Game 4 in the N.L. Division Series against the Washington Nationals last week, will get the ball for Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He’ll take a 3-0 career playoff record and 1.19 ERA with him, as well as the distinction of being the only pitcher in major league history to have allowed one or fewer runs in five or more innings in each of his first five postseason starts.

But more important in his mind, he also will have the knowledge of having examined the performances of fellow veteran right-handers Jake Peavy and Tim Hudson as he maps out a plan of attack against the potent St. Louis lineup.

“I‘m kind of in between both of them,” Vogelsong said in comparing his stuff to that of Peavy and Hudson. “So it definitely helps me that they are going in front of me in this series so I can watch both of their games and obviously be able to pick their brain when they are done.”

Vogelsong faced the Cardinals twice in the 2012 NLCS and won both games, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings each time. On both occasions -- Games 2 and 6 -- the Giants were one game down in a series they eventually won in seven.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-74, second place in National League West; won NL wild-card game over Pittsburgh Pirates; won NL Division Series 3-1 over Washington Nationals

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Giants 2, Cardinals 1

NEXT: National League Championship Series, Game 4, Wednesday -- Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 0-0, 3.18 ERA postseason; 10-9, 3.74 ERA) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 0-0, 1.59 ERA postseason; 8-13, 4.00 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong has one goal Wednesday in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series: repeat history. Vogelsong has been brilliant in all five of his career playoff starts, two of which came against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012. In the latter two outings, Vogelsong posted identical numbers -- one run on four hits in seven innings -- in a pair of wins, both of which came with the Giants one game down in the best-of-seven series. Vogelsong has not allowed more than one run in any of his five playoff starts.

--RHP Tim Hudson made his first National League Championship Series start Tuesday and got a present: a four-run, first-inning cushion. He couldn’t turn it into a victory, however, allowing the Cardinals to tie the game 4-4 before leaving with two outs in the sixth inning. The Giants went on to win the game 5-4 in 10 innings. Hudson did not get the win, but he did get a hit, snapping an 0-for-42 hitless streak.

--LF/1B Travis Ishikawa belted a three-run double off the right field wall in the Giants’ win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. It was the first three-RBI double in Giants postseason history. There have been only 11 three-run doubles in National League Championship Series history.

--3B Pablo Sandoval contributed a single to a four-run first inning in the Giants’ win Tuesday. It extended his streak of having reached base at least once to 21 consecutive postseason games, tying OF Barry Bonds’ franchise record. The streak is the longest among active players and the ninth-longest in major league history.

--RF Hunter Pence has reached base safely in his last 11 postseason games after contributing an RBI double to the Giants’ win Tuesday. Pence has a .333 on-base percentage during his streak, which includes four doubles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Luck is created by you executing sometimes. (Gregor) Blanco laid down a beauty. I don’t know if that’s luck as much as a great bunt (and) great speed to put pressure on them.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, on the play that led to a Cardinals error that allowed the winning run to score in the 10th.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Michael Morse (left oblique strain) did not play Sept. 1-18. He returned to action Sept. 19 but aggravated the injury and left the game. He did not return in the regular season, and he was left off the roster for the NL wild-card game and the NL Division Series. He took batting practice Oct. 6. He was activated for the NL Championship Series, and he singled in Game 2. He grounded out as a pinch-hitter in Game 3.

--CF Angel Pagan (bulging disk in back) last played Sept. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery in late September. The estimated recovery time is three months. Pagan is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Ishikawa

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF/1B Michael Morse