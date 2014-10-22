San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jake Peavy earned a World Series ring with the Boston Red Sox last year.

The right-hander will try to move closer to another championship when he starts Wednesday in Game 2 of the World Series for the San Francisco Giants against the Kansas City Royals.

Peavy was 1-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts for the Red Sox this year before the Giants acquired him in a July 26 trade. He turned his season around with San Francisco, going 6-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 12 starts.

”Getting back here is the world,“ Peavy said of pitching in the World Series. ”When you win one, as I was so fortunate to be able to last year, you would think that would quench you. It actually made it worse. We talked about that a lot in Boston this year. You really can’t settle for anything less, and nothing else is acceptable.

”You want something so bad, you achieve it, and you can’t put into words how bad your want more. So it’s a fun time for me. I‘m going to exhaust every option (Wednesday) night to try to find a way to beat Kansas City. It’s going to be really tough.

“They’re certainly on a great run. They’re playing good baseball and playing with a lot of confidence. We all know when a team’s playing with confidence, they’re a dangerous team.”

While the Red Sox finished last in the American League East this year, Peavy went on to reach the postseason again. He threw 5 2/3 shutout innings in a win over the Washington National in the National League Division Series, and he gave up two runs in four innings in a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Championship Series.

“It’s been a blessing, first off, to be thrust into these situations when you have wanted nothing but this, and I can truly say that,” Peavy said before the Giants won Game 1 of the World Series 7-1 over the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-74, second place in National League West; won NL wild-card game over Pittsburgh Pirates; won NL Division Series 3-1 over Washington Nationals; won NL Championship Series 3-1 over St. Louis Cardinals

WORLD SERIES: Giants 1, Royals 0

NEXT: World Series, Game 2, Wednesday -- Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-0, 1.86 ERA postseason; 7-13, 3.73 ERA regular season) at Kansas City Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 0-0, 4.85 ERA postseason; 14-10, 3.20 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pablo Sandoval doubled, singled and drove two runs in Game 1 of the World Series. He collected his 11th postseason double, extending his club record. Sandoval has five multiple-hit games in 11 postseason games this year. He has reached base safely in a franchise-record 24 consecutive playoff games. “We got the win. That is the most important thing,” Sandoval said. “We got the hits we needed. The pitchers did a great job. We took advantage of things that were there.”

--RF Hunter Pence entered the game 0-for-11 off Royals RHP James Shields, but he homered in the first inning and doubled in the fourth off him. Pence hit only .165 in September, including going 4-for-54 (.074) in the final 15 games. He had one hit in his final 28 at-bats. “I know the second half my swing didn’t feel that good,” Pence said, “but right now I feel all right.”

--LHP Madison Bumgarner is 3-0 in World Series play following Tuesday’s Game 1 win over the Royals, in which he gave up one run and three hits over seven innings. He topped the Rangers in 2010, holding them to three hits and no runs over eight innings; then defeated the Tigers in 2012, limiting them to two hits and no runs over seven innings. “It was just about going out and making pitches and executing,” he said. “I know that’s a boring answer, but for me, that’s all it is. I just concentrate on moving the ball around, getting ahead and getting outs and getting us back in the dugout.” Bumgarner’s major-league-record postseason road scoreless streak was snapped at 32 1/3 innings in the seventh when catcher Salvador Perez homered into the Royals’ bullpen.

--RHP Hunter Strickland, who made only one appearance in the NL Championship Series and gave up a home run in 1 1/3 innings against the Cardinals, pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Game 1 of the World Series, striking out two. While he picked up a save and a victory in relief against the Nationals in the NL Division Series, Strickland had an 8.31 ERA in four postseason appearances entering the World Series.

--CF Gregor Blanco reached base three times -- a single and two walks -- scored two runs and drove in a run in Game 1 of the World Series. Blanco, a former Royal, hit just .159 in his previous 10 postseason games this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was on top of his game, hitting sports, a good fastball going, but his secondary pitches were good, too.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, on LHP Madison Bumgarner, who pitched the Giants to a 7-1 win over the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (bulging disk in back) last played Sept. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery in late September. The estimated recovery time is three months. Pagan is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Ishikawa

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF/1B Michael Morse