San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tim Hudson will draw the starting assignment for the San Francisco Giants in Game 7 of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals, not ace Madison Bumgarner on two days’ rest.

”It’s important, it’s exciting,“ Hudson said. ”When you’re a little kid in the backyard, you always think of World Series games and hitting home runs to win a Game 7 of the World Series or pitching in a big game, a Game 7 of the World Series.

”So I‘m no different than anybody else. It’s something that as a kid growing up you think about it. As a big-league player you think about it. And you wonder if you’re ever going to have the opportunity to do it.

“Sixteen years in the big leagues, and I finally have that chance. I‘m really, really excited about it. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to get out there tomorrow and have some fun.”

Hudson was the losing pitcher in Game 3 at San Francisco, yielding three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two as the Royals won 3-2 Friday.

It was the only close game of this World Series, with the other five games decided by five or more runs.

“I feel very calm about the task at hand,” Hudson said. “I’ve waited a long time for this.”

Should he falter, manager Bruce Bochy will have plenty of options, including Bumgarner. The left-hander threw a shutout Sunday in Game 5, but he and Bochy said he will be available for relief duty in Game 7. San Francisco also did not use any of its top four relievers in Game 6: left-handers Javier Lopez and Jeremy Affeldt and right-handers Sergio Romo and Santiago Casilla.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-74, second place in National League West; won NL wild-card game over Pittsburgh Pirates; won NL Division Series 3-1 over Washington Nationals; won NL Championship Series 3-1 over St. Louis Cardinals

WORLD SERIES: Giants 3, Royals 3

NEXT: World Series, Game 7, Wednesday -- Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 0-1, 3.72 ERA postseason; 9-13, 3.57 ERA regular season) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 1-0, 2.70 ERA postseason; 13-11, 4.13 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner will be in the bullpen Wednesday for Game 7 of the World Series, not starting. He threw 117 pitches in a complete-game shutout Sunday, his second win over the Royals in the World Series. Bumgarner is 4-1 with a 1.13 ERA in six playoff starts. “The guy is human,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “You can’t push him that much. He’s going on two days’ rest. He’ll be available if we need him, but to start him, I think that’s asking too much. I have a good pitcher (Tim Hudson) going tomorrow, who has done a great job for us.”

--RHP Hunter Strickland yielded a home run to 3B Mike Moustakas in the seventh inning. It the sixth home run he allowed in this postseason, a major league record for a reliever. The Brewers’ Chris Naverson previously held the record, giving up five in the 2011 playoffs. Strickland has pitched just 8 1/3 innings in the playoffs, compiling a 7.56 ERA.

--3B Pablo Sandoval singled in the eighth inning, his team-high 23rd hit in postseason play. He is just one shy of his own franchise record, set in 2012. He is two shy of the single-postseason record held by Marquis Grissom, 1995; Darin Erstad, 2002; and David Freese, 2011.

--RHP Jake Peavy was charged with five runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings while taking the loss in Game 6 of the World Series. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been through one of those innings,” Peavy said. “It seemed long. It seemed like we couldn’t catch a break. I don’t know how many times in a 13-year career you break three bats (in one inning) and don’t get even one out. Unfortunately, the way it played out, it wasn’t my night.” Peavy dropped to 1-7 with a 7.28 ERA at Kauffman Stadium, the highest ERA for any pitcher with at least 40 innings pitched there. In his postseason career, he is 1-5 with a 7.98 ERA.

--RF Hunter Pence, who doubled in the second inning, is hitting .435, tops among World Series hitters. He reached base in a 19th consecutive World Series game. Pence hit safely in 14 of the Giants’ 16 postseason games so far this year, and he drew a walk in each of the other two games. He is hitting .323/.400/.468 in the playoffs this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re going to have a beautiful Game 7 for all baseball fans around the world. We all work really hard to win four games in the World Series. That’s how you get crowned a champion, so it’s a beautiful opportunity.” -- RF Hunter Pence.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (bulging disk in back) last played Sept. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery in late September. The estimated recovery time is three months. Pagan is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. His season is over.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He is out for the season after experiencing recurring pain in his back during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Ishikawa

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF/1B Michael Morse