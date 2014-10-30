San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The San Francisco Giants were not the dominant team in the regular season, winning only 88 games, failing to win their division and sneaking into the postseason with the National League’s second wild card.

However, they had the dominant pitcher in the playoffs and World Series, Madison Bumgarner.

The 25-year-old left-hander worked five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits Wednesday night to log a save in the Giants’ 3-2, championship-clinching victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 7 of the World Series.

Bumgarner, who went 2-0 with a save and a 0.43 ERA, was an easy choice as World Series MVP. He pitched 21 of the Giants’ 61 innings in the seven games, and San Francisco’s other starting pitchers posted a combined 9.92 ERA.

Wednesday’s effort was stunning considering Bumgarner was working on two days’ rest. He threw 117 pitches Sunday while shutting out the Royals in Game 5.

“I can’t lie to you anymore, I‘m a little tired now,” Bumgarner said with a laugh after Game 7.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy kept his distance from Bumgarner in the dugout during the game, as the lefty retired 14 consecutive batters at one point.

”I was staying away from him every inning because I was hoping he wouldn’t go, ‘I‘m starting to get tired,'“ Bochy said. ”Because there’s no way I would have taken him out unless he would have told me that. We just got on his horse and rode it.

“Truly amazing, incredible what he did through all this postseason ... historic.”

Bumgarner was making his first relief appearance since the 2010 NL Championship Series.

“It doesn’t matter which way you come from (starting or relieving), when you get out there, it’s the same thing,” Bumgarner said. “I was just thinking about getting on the mound and trying to get some innings for our team and get some outs, and fortunately we were able to do that.”

The Giants have three championships in a five-year span, and Bumgarner is a large reason why. His 0.25 career World Series ERA is the best ever among pitchers who threw at least 20 innings in the Fall Classic. Over six starts and one relief appearance in this year’s postseason, Bumgarner went 4-1 with a save and a 1.65 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-74, second place in National League West; won NL wild-card game over Pittsburgh Pirates; won NL Division Series 3-1 over Washington Nationals; won NL Championship Series 3-1 over St. Louis Cardinals; won World Series 4-3 over Kansas City Royals

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pablo Sandoval went 3-for-3 with a double and a hit-by-pitch. In a dozen World Series games, he has a .426 average (20-for-47). Among players with at least 40 World Series at-bats, only David Ortiz, .455, and Bobby Brown, .439, have a higher average. His 26 hits this month established a major league record for a single postseason.

--RF Hunter Pence hit .444 (12-for-27) in the World Series with three doubles, a home run, five RBIs and seven runs. He has a .390 career average (16-for-41) in the World Series.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt extended his scoreless outing streak to 22 in postseason play with 2 1/3 shutout innings in Game 7 of the World Series, and he was the winning pitching in the Giants’ 3-2 victory over the Royals. Only Mariano Rivera, 23, has a longer postseason streak. “I knew I’d be in until I wasn’t effective anymore,” Affeldt said. “I knew there were a lot of lefty-lefty matchups, but I didn’t know I’d be in there 2 1/3.”

--RHP Tim Hudson lasted just 1 2/3 innings, permitting two runs on three hits and a walk. It was the shortest Game 7 World Series start since Bob Turley was yanked after just one inning for the Yankees in 1960. At 39 years, 107 days, Hudson became the oldest Game 7 starting pitcher.

--DH Michael Morse drove in a second-inning run with a sacrifice fly and the go-ahead run with a fourth-inning single. “I told myself to be ready because it might come down to me,” Morse said. “And I just kept believing that.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if they’ll say the word dynasty or not. But to be a part of this and do it the way we do it, I‘m very honored to be part of it.” -- LHP Jeremy Affeldt, after he and the Giants captured their third World Series title in a five-year span.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (bulging disk in back) last played Sept. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery in late September. The estimated recovery time is three months. Pagan is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--C Hector Sanchez (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 26, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10, then to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31. He was fully participating in baseball activities as of Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 5. He was shut down Aug. 8-11 but resumed playing for Fresno on Aug. 12. He experienced dizziness when hit in the facemask with a foul tip during a rehab game Aug. 16, and he was shut down again. He missed the rest of the season.

--RHP Matt Cain (right elbow surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent a season-ending operation to remove bone chips from his elbow Aug. 11. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (strained lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. The veteran played in just five games after being activated from the DL on July 11. He missed the rest of the season after experiencing recurring back pain during a rehab workout in late August.

--2B Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The injury is an aggravation of the same hamstring ailment that landed Adrianza on the DL in June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Ishikawa

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF/1B Michael Morse