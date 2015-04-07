San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The season was not even one day old before the World Series champion San Francisco Giants were forced to juggle their rotation.

Right-hander Ryan Vogelsong is scheduled to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said, in place of right-hander Jake Peavy, who is limited due to back issues.

Right-hander Matt Cain, who is scheduled to pitch the third game of the series Wednesday, underwent an MRI exam Monday, and his start is in question. Cain threw four innings in his final exhibition tune-up Friday and began feeling soreness in his right forearm the next day.

“I think it is iffy,” Bochy said of Cain’s start Wednesday. “There has to be some concern. There has been some tightness. We have been slow-playing him so far. If the right thing to do is not let him start, then we are going to do it. He felt it a little bit the last couple of days. We’re just being cautious here. Just waiting to hear from the docs and (trainer) Dave Groeschner, and we’ll make a call on what we are going to do.”

Right-hander Tim Lincecum is the top candidate to start Wednesday if Cain cannot go, Bochy said. The Giants want to leave right-hander Yusmeiro Petit in his long-relief role, Bochy said, and also do not want to move Tim Hudson, who is scheduled to start Thursday on the first game of a road series against the San Diego Padres.

Of Peavy, Bochy said, “I think he will be available in San Diego. He’s doing a lot better. I just don’t want to throw him out there with tightness in his back, so my guess is he’ll be ready to go in five, six days.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 8-13, 4.00 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-8, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain underwent an MRI exam Monday after feeling tenderness in his right forearm a day after making his final preseason appearance Friday, manager Bruce Bochy said. The ailment might knock Cain out of his scheduled Wednesday start. “I think it is iffy,” Bochy said. “There has to be some concern. There has been some tightness.” Cain had surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow last Aug. 11.

--RHP Jake Peavy (back stiffness) will not pitch in the season-opening Arizona series, manager Bruce Bochy said, but he should be ready start at some point during the weekend series in San Diego. “We’ll plug him in when we think he is ready,” Bochy said. “He’s doing a lot better. I just don’t want to throw him out there with tightness in his back, so my guess is he’ll be ready to go in five, six days.” Peavy gave up 13 runs, 11 earned, in 6 2/3 innings in his final two spring training starts.

--RHP Tim Lincecum is an option to start Wednesday in place of RHP Matt Cain (forearm), manager Bruce Bochy said. Lincecum, who won the fifth starter job in spring training, is scheduled to open against San Diego on Friday. The Giants will not push up their Thursday starter, RHP Tim Hudson, Bochy said, and they also will leave RHP Yusmeiro Petit in his long-relief role.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong is schedule to start Tuesday in place of RHP Jake Peavy (back soreness), manager Bruce Bochy said. Vogelsong lost the final spot in the rotation to RHP Tim Lincecum, but he has made 110 career starts for the Giants, going 39-38 with a 3.79 ERA. He won 13 games in 2011 and 14 in 2012. He was 8-13 with a 4.00 ERA in the rotation last year.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner gave up one run in seven innings, leading the Giants to a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks in the season opener for both teams Monday at Chase Field. Bumgarner, who accumulated 270 innings in 2014 while helping the Giants to their third World Series title in five years, gave up six hits, struck out three and walked one in the first Opening Day start of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hadn’t caught him much this spring, but we have worked together for a while now. We have a good rapport with each other, and the rhythm was good the whole time.” -- C Buster Posey, on LHP Madison Bumgarner, who threw seven innings of one-run ball Monday, leading the Giants to a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks in the season opener.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) underwent an MRI exam April 6, and he might miss his scheduled April 8 start.

--RHP Jake Peavy (back stiffness) will miss his scheduled April 7 start. He might be able to return to start April 11 or April 12.

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell