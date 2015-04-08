San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Matt Cain was placed on the disabled list with a flexor tendon strain in his right arm Tuesday, further complicating the San Francisco Giants’ pitching plans as they open defense of their third World Series title in five years.

Right-hander Ryan Vogelsong took Cain’s scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, and he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings as the Giants lost 7-6.

Meanwhile, rookie right-hander Chris Heston was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start Wednesday in place of Jake Peavy, who is bothered by back soreness and gave up 13 runs, 11 earned, in his last two spring training appearances. Peavy felt some soreness after his Tuesday bullpen session, calling into question his ability to make a scheduled Sunday in San Diego.

Cain’s injury is not believed to be serious, Bochy said. Cain had three stints on the disabled list last year, and he underwent season-ending surgery to remove bone chips in his right elbow in August.

“It’s unfortunate for Matty,” Bochy said. “He’s worked hard to get back on the mound and he’s had a little hiccup here, but hopefully it won’t be too long. It’s hard to say. Two, three weeks, we’re hoping.”

Cain is due to return to San Francisco to get a second opinion from the Giants’ medical staff later in the week, Bochy said.

The Giants could have moved right-handers Tim Hudson and Tim Lincecum up a day to start Wednesday and Thursday, but Bochy said he did not want to disrupt the rotation more than he had to.

“Ideally it’s not what you want to do, particularly when it is right before the season and you have to made adjustments,” Bochy said. “It goes to show you how important depth is. It makes it easy to make these moves.”

Vogelsong is a candidate to remain in Cain’s spot in the rotation, Bochy acknowledged.

“We’ll wait and see. I don’t want to make that determination yet,” Bochy said. “He’s going to get some starts this year. We’ll see where we are at. I just want Chris to go out there and pitch and not worry about staying in the rotation or whatever. Just go do your thing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 0-0, 5.06 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-5, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Brandon Belt strained his right groin in the fourth inning after pulling up while chasing a foul popup behind first base. He took a few quick steps before doubling over in pain. “He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “We’ll know more after that. See how he feels and make a determination then. He felt like he could stay in the game, but you could see the look in the face, he was hurting a little bit. It’s not worth taking the chance at that point.” INF Joaquin Arias replaced Belt, and C Buster Posey later moved to first after a double switch.

--RHP Matt Cain was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4 with a flexor tendon strain in his right arm, and he will return to San Francisco this weekend for a second opinion from the Giants’ orthopedists. Manager Bruce Bochy said he expects Cain to miss “two, three weeks, we’re hoping.” Cain said he has no timetable. “It’s kind of just going off how I feel. We just have to let it go asymptomatic,” said Cain, who underwent surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow last August. He pitched four innings in his last exhibition appearance Friday. “It just got tight after the game, and it just stayed there on Saturday,” Cain said, adding, “It has a little bit of stiffness. It’s there, but it’s not like killing me.”

--RHP Chris Heston will start Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. Heston, 26, made three appearances and one start with the Giants last season. “He knows what he is doing out there,” Bochy said. “He’s a four-pitch guy with good command and good movement.” Heston threw a bullpen Sunday and will start on proper rest. Heston gave up three runs and six hits in four innings of his 2014 start, on the last day of the season in a 9-3 victory over San Diego. How long he stays in the rotation has not been determined, Bochy said.

--RHP Kevin Correia agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants on Tuesday, according to reports, adding a veteran arm to a suddenly thin staff bitten by injuries to RHP Matt Cain (flexor mass strain) and RHP Jake Peavy (back stiffness). Correia spent the first six years of his 12-year career with the Giants before pitching with San Diego, Pittsburgh, Minnesota and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correia attended spring training with Seattle but was released late in camp. He is expected to build his pitch count in extended spring training before reporting to Triple-A Sacramento. He was 7-17 with a 5.44 ERA for the Twins and Dodgers last season.

--RHP Jake Peavy, who was pushed back from a scheduled Tuesday start because of back soreness, still felt some soreness after his Tuesday bullpen session, calling into question his ability to make a scheduled Sunday in San Diego. “We’ll have guys on alert,” Bochy said. “We’ll have to get something rolling here.” Peavy said, “They’ll have to make a decision tomorrow on what’s going to happen. Trying to make the best decision for the ballclub. I hope that decision is for me to get the ball in the next few days. I‘m as optimistic as I can be.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s exciting any time you get back up here. Every time your name is called, you just go out there and give it your best. That is the best way to look at it.” -- RHP Chris Heston, who was called up to start for the Giants on Wednesday at Arizona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Brandon Belt (strained right groin) left the April 7 game. He will undergo an MRI exam April 8.

--RHP Jake Peavy (back stiffness) missed his scheduled April 7 start. He still felt stiffness after a bullpen session April 7, calling into question his April 12 start.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He might be able to return in late April.

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell