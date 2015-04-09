San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- For a change, the San Francisco Giants received some comforting news on the injury front Wednesday.

An MRI given to first baseman Brandon Belt on Wednesday showed a mild right groin strain, manager Bruce Bochy said, and the Giants an optimistic that Belt could miss only a few days. He was held out of the lineup Wednesday when Buster Posey took a turn at first base but was available to pinch-hit, Bochy said.

Meanwhile, right-hander Jake Peavy showed no immediate signs of back discomfort after a 45-pitch throwing session in the Giants’ bullpen at Chase Field on Wednesday afternoon and seems likely to make his first scheduled start of the season Sunday in San Diego.

”I think he could be good to go on Sunday,“ Bochy said. ”We’ll reevaluate him tomorrow when we get to San Diego and see where he is at, but he feels a lot better.

“He feels good about where he is at.”

Peavy shagged balls during practice and was to take more treatment on his sore back before the game. Peavy, who joined the Giants for the 2014 stretch drive, signed a two-year deal in the offseason. He gave up 13 runs, 11 earned, in his last two spring training outings covering 6 2/3 innings.

Belt was removed in the fourth inning of the Giants’ 7-6 loss to Arizona on Tuesday when he pulled up while chasing a foul pop behind first base. Belt hit about 25 balls off a tee in pregame work, Bochy said.

“I think we got it at the right time,” Bochy said. “I think the best thing we could have done is what we did last night, pull him out. We’re going to give him a couple of days and see how he does. He feels pretty good, though. He’ll go on a day-to-day deal. If he is not making any progress, then we will make a call.”

Posey started at first base Wednesday, the Giants top option after Travis Ishikawa opened the season on the disabled list with a low back strain. Joaquin Arias entered for Belt on Tuesday and is an option.

“Ideally you’d like to have all the boys healthy, but you can’t be concerned with what you don’t have or things we can’t control,” Bochy said. “We’ll keep marching.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 9-13, 3.57 ERA in 2014) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 13-13, 3.63 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Heston got his first major league victory by giving up only two unearned runs in six innings in Arizona on Wednesday, and it has earned him the start in the Giants’ regular-season opener Monday against Colorado. “We’re not moving him,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “We need him right now. What a job he did.” Heston, who replaced injured RHP Matt Cain in the starting rotation, struck out five and walked two. Arizona’s only runs were set up by an errant pickoff throw and a passed ball.

--3B Casey McGehee had two hits including his first Giants home run Wednesday and finished the series with four hits. Giants manager Bruce Bochy called it a good first step for the player acquired to take over from Pablo Sandoval. “I think he was pressing,” Bochy said. “He admitted he was pressing a little bit. He’s trying to make a good impression coming over here. He’s a good hitter. He’s human, and like all of us he wants to do well.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not moving him. We need him right now. What a job he did. He has good movement on his fastball. Good secondary pitches. I loved the way he threw. That was a nice shot in the arm for us.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy on RHP Chris Heston, who got his first major league victory by giving up only two unearned runs in six innings in Arizona on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Brandon Belt (groin) left the April 7 game and was diagnosed with a mild strain after an MRI on April 8. He is expected to miss a couple days.

--RHP Jake Peavy (back stiffness) missed his scheduled April 7 start. He still felt stiffness after a bullpen session April 7, calling into question his April 12 start.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He might be able to return in late April.

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell