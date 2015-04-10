San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The San Francisco Giants had one of baseball’s best third basemen, Pablo Sandoval.

The Kung Fu Panda exited after last season, signing a free agent contract with the Boston Red Sox. Sandoval’s replacement, Casey McGehee, endured a rough game Thursday.

After a few solid plays early in San Diego Padres’ home opener, McGehee became a liability.

He committed inning-opening errors in the ninth and 10th innings, and it almost led to a San Francisco loss. McGehee also went 1-for-5 and was caught attempting to steal third base. Even so, the Giants pulled out a 1-0 win over the Padres in 12 innings.

“Sometimes things happen,” Giants reliever George Kontos said. “He is going to be a big part of this team. Everyone is entitled to a few mistakes.”

The miscues didn’t cost the Giants on Thursday, but McGehee’s play bears watching going forward.

Sandoval’s bat clearly was going to be missed. However, few thought the Giants would miss Sandoval’s glove, which at this point, looks better than McGehee‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-1

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 12-9, 4.74 ERA in 2014) at Padres (RHP Brandon Morrow, 1-3, 5.67 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Brandon Belt (groin strain) was almost used as a pinch hitter as Thursday’s game went deep into extra innings. However, manager Bruce Bochy resisted using him. “I don’t want a setback with him,” Bochy said.

--RHP Jake Peavy (back stiffness) might be ready to pitch Sunday after missing his first start. “I just talked to Jake, (and) he’s doing well,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “His back feels so much better. The plan right now is to go ahead and start him Sunday.”

--CF Angel Pagan remains hot. He hit a triple in Thursday’s win over the Padres, and he is 6-for-17 (.353) with five extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple) through four games this season. His triple was only the second one San Diego RHP Craig Kimbrel has allowed in his career.

--RHP Tim Hudson held the Padres’ potentially potent offense at bay. Hudson worked 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowed five hits and five walks at Petco Park. His outing was a big lift for the Giants, as they have already put RHP Matt Cain on the disabled list, and RHP Jake Peavy is dealing with back issues. “It is a pretty good pitcher’s park, but you have to understand how good their pitching is,” Hudson said. “If you give up a crooked number early, that could be the game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve seen this many times. This was a game that could have gone either way.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants pulled out a 1-0, 12-inning win over the Padres on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Brandon Belt (groin strain) left the April 7 game, and he didn’t play April 8-9. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jake Peavy (back stiffness) missed his scheduled April 7 start. He still felt stiffness after a bullpen session April 7, but he is still expected to be ready to start April 12.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He might be able to return in late April.

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell