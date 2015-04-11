San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Tim Lincecum loves him some San Diego Padres.

Well, he’s not actually a fan -- he just digs pitching against them.

Although he didn’t get the decision in Friday’s 1-0 loss, his performance could bode well for the Giants going forward.

For a team that already has an ailing Matt Cain and saw Jake Peavy scratched from a start with a moody back, having Lincecum back is a shot in the arm.

Lincecum threw seven scoreless innings on Friday, allowing just four hits three walks, two intentional. He recorded five strikeouts in throwing 96 pitches.

The Giants have their big ace, Madison Bumgarner, going on Saturday night. But he can’t do it alone and, if Lincecum can return to anywhere near his form when he won two Cy Young awards, that would be a huge boost for San Francisco.

“It’s always nice to start off out of the gate like this, competing and getting the first one out of the way,” Lincecum said.

Or, was Lincecum’s performance merely a product of pitching against the Padres -- although this year’s Padres lineup doesn’t look anything like their recent editions.

In his last nine starts against the Padres, Lincecum is 7-0 with a 1.71 ERA, dating to July 13, 2013.

And while his seven-game winning streak against San Diego was snapped, his performance is something the Giants hope is a sign of things to come.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 1-0, 1.29 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 0-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Nori Aoki continues his hot start, even if some of his teammates are scuffling. Aoki, who 2-for-4, extended his hitting streak to 13 games, dating to last season. Over that span, he is hitting .360 (18-for-50) with three doubles, two triples and five RBIs.

--C Buster Posey is hitting .353 (6-for-17) on the road trip, collecting two runs, a home run and three RBIs. His .339 (43-for-127) career batting average in Petco Park is the highest mark among active players.

--INF Matt Duffy has impressed manager Bruce Bochy and he’s anxious to get his bat in the lineup. After forcing his way onto the roster by hitting .361 and a team-high 15 RBIs in spring training, Duffy could see some spot action at first base.

--CF Angel Pagan has quickly become the bad guy in San Diego after having a brief dust-up with Padres C Derek Norris on Thursday night. Pagan, who went 0-for-2, was booed in every at-bat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t execute the cutoff very well.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after a poor throw helped the Padres score the winning run Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- 1B Brandon Belt (strained right groin) left the April 7 game, and he didn’t play April 8-9. He was available for pinch-hitting duties on April 10. Manager Bruce Bochy said there’s a chance he could start on April 12. He left the game on April 6.

--RHP Jake Peavy (back stiffness) missed his scheduled April 7 start. He still felt stiffness after a bullpen session April 7, but he is still expected to be ready to start April 12.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He might be able to return in late April.

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell