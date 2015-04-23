San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Madison Bumgarner pitched five innings of shutout relief basically on fumes in Game 7 of the World Series last season.

Do you really think he was nervous about what was being billed as a historic matchup with Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday night?

Of course not.

“It’s always fun playing against the Dodgers,” was about as far as Bumgarner would go in terms of assessing his excitement level with the pitching matchup of last year’s World Series Most Valuable Player and the reigning National League MVP.

Ever the perfectionist, Bumgarner found fault in his own performance even though he held the hot-hitting Dodgers to two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

And it wasn’t even the blow that produced the two runs -- a pinch-hit home run by Alex Guerrero -- that bothered the left-hander.

It was the single he allowed Los Angeles catcher A.J. Ellis in the at-bat before the homer, after having gotten the light hitter down in the count 0-2.

Bumgarner didn’t get the win in the game, but the Giants did for the third consecutive time in his head-to-head matchups with Kershaw.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, season debut) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 0-1, 10.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong was named the Giants’ starting pitcher for Thursday’s series finale against the Dodgers, replacing injured RHP Jake Peavy. It is not a position Vogelsong earned. Rather, it is one the Giants didn’t deem worthy enough for RHP Yusmeiro Petit. Basically, Vogelsong will start against the Dodgers because the Giants feel it is more important to have a rested Petit in the bullpen for their three-game series this weekend in Colorado. Vogelsong made one other start in Peavy’s spot in the rotation earlier this month, giving up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 7-6 loss to Arizona.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner felt he pitched his best game of the young season Wednesday in the Giants’ 3-2 win over the Dodgers. He failed to pick up his second win of the year, having left in the seventh inning of a 2-2 game. However, he did shut out the Dodgers for six innings, outdueling Los Angeles ace LHP Clayton Kershaw before surrendering a game-tying, two-run home run to PH Alex Guerrero in the seventh. The Giants prevailed three of the four times Bumgarner went head-to-head with Kershaw in their careers.

--2B Joe Panik recorded his first career walk-off RBI when his sacrifice fly scored PR Gregor Blanco to end the Giants’ 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. Panik did exactly what he was supposed to do -- get a ball in the air in the bases-loaded, one-out situation. The play capped a near-flawlessly executed game by the Giants, who used a sacrifice bunt and infield out to help produce their other two runs in the narrow win.

--RHP Yusmeiro Petit basically didn’t have a chance to win the No. 5 spot in San Francisco’s rotation in training camp because the Giants’ Bruce Bochy values his bullpen more than most managers. So when it came to deciding between Petit, who was pitching well, and RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who wasn‘t, for Thursday’s start in injured RHP Jake Peavy’s spot, the long-relief standout again got shut out. Part of Bochy’s reasoning was this: The Giants play three games at Colorado later this week. It is possible there could be multiple Petit sightings there.

--1B/LF Travis Ishikawa was sent to Triple-A Sacramento on a rehab assignment shortly after the start of the regular season, in part because Giants manager Bruce Bochy needed a healthy 13th pitcher more than a somewhat limited 13th position player. More than two weeks later, Ishikawa is actually in worse shape, having experienced a setback in his recovery from a strained lower back. Ishikawa came back to San Francisco from Sacramento to get treatment from the Giants’ big-league medical staff. His return date is uncertain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always fun playing against the Dodgers.” -- LHP Madison Bumgarner, downplaying Wednesday’s matchup with LHP Clayton Kershaw. Neither was involved in the decision as the Giants won 3-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. The injury is not considered serious, and the Giants hope skipping him two to three times through the rotation will cure the problem.

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. An X-ray taken April 14 came back negative, and Pence started light workouts April 15 by swinging a Wiffle bat. He took swings with a fungo bat April 16, then took some swings against a batting tee April 21. He is expected to return at some point in May.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on April 16. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. His return date is uncertain.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He might be able to return in late April.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell