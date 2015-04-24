San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bruce Bochy has been around long enough to understand that major league managers do more than just manage 25 players.

At times, they have to manage their coaches as well.

The San Francisco Giants manager noted Thursday he was going to have to do just that with his new third base coach, Roberto Kelly, after an incident that almost cost the Giants the game Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the ninth inning of a 2-2 game, Kelly’s first instinct was to send pinch-runner Gregor Blanco home from second on first baseman Brandon Belt’s one-out single to left field.

But Kelly changed his mind just as Blanco was approaching third base, and when the coach ran toward his baserunner to make sure he got the new message, the two ran into each other shortly after Blanco had rounded the bag.

Major League Baseball rules prohibit a coach from aiding a runner by making contact with him, and umpire Fieldin Culbreth ruled that wasn’t Kelly’s intent. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly vehemently disagreed, but to no avail.

Bochy agreed with the umpire, but admitted Thursday that Kelly cannot put himself in that situation. So a lesson in proper base coaching was added to the manager’s agenda.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-10

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 2-1, 0.87 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 1-1, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Heston has already accomplished something even the greatest pitchers in Giants history never did. The 27-year-old is the first rookie in Giants history to go six or more innings in his first three starts to start a season. Now it gets tough. Even though Heston’s impressive start includes a solid outing in a 2-0 home loss to Colorado last week, things get rougher for the right-hander Friday when he has to deal with Coors Field in Denver for the first time. Heston allowed only one earned run in seven innings in his first outing against the Rockies.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong gave the Giants pretty much exactly what they wanted in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vogelsong, who entered the game with a 10.45 ERA, got through six innings, allowing only three hits. Unfortunately, two of the three hits were home runs, raising his season total to four in 16 1/3 innings. With the Giants having no off days until next Thursday, and with RHP Jake Peavy not eligible to come off the disabled list until May 3, it’s likely Vogelsong will see the Dodgers again next week when the clubs meet in Los Angeles.

--OF Justin Maxwell has three walk-off hits in his career. The first two were grand slams, one for the Washington Nationals in 2009 and the other for the Kansas City Royals in 2013. His third didn’t travel as far, but he was thrilled nonetheless to end Thursday’s 3-2, 10-inning win over the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Part of the joy of the win, Maxwell assured, was the fact that he’d grown up a Giants fan and recognized the importance of beating the Dodgers. “You could see the rivalry on television,” the Maryland native said. “It’s different in person.”

--3B Casey McGehee had been so bad in his first homestand as a Giant, it’s a wonder his new fans weren’t booing him when he came to the plate in the ninth inning Thursday and San Francisco trailing 2-1. After all, McGehee had been 0-for-3 in the game, grounding into a double play before striking out twice. But the former Miami Marlin came through with undoubtedly his biggest hit as a Giant in the ninth, a leadoff single that started a rally that tied the game and forced extra innings. McGehee had been 1-for-17 on the 10-game homestand before the hit.

--RF Hunter Pence has progressed from hitting off a batting tee using a wiffle-ball bat to hitting wiffle balls on soft toss using a wood bat. The Giants hope to have their star right fielder hitting real baseballs by next week and maybe even on an injury-rehab assignment early in May. His new projected return date is mid-May.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Winning is fun. The fans love it. We love it. It’s nice to get on the plane (headed to Denver) and celebrate it.” -- Giants OF Justin Maxwell after a wlak-off hit against the Dodgers on Thursday

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. The injury is not considered serious, and the Giants hope skipping him two to three times through the rotation will cure the problem.

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. An X-ray taken April 14 came back negative, and Pence started light workouts April 15 by swinging a Wiffle bat. He took swings with a fungo bat April 16, then took some swings against a batting tee April 21. He is expected to return at some point in May.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on April 16. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. His return date is uncertain.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He might be able to return in late April.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell