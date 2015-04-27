San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Right fielder Hunter Pence is a key player for the San Francisco Giants on the field and a vital member of their clubhouse.

He is recovering from a fractured left forearm, sustained when he was hit with a pitch March 5 in a spring training game.

Pence played some soft toss and swung off a tee in the indoor batting cage before the Giants lost 6-4 to the Rockies in the opening game of their series Friday.

“Was it 100 percent? No, but he was swinging,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He had incredible bat control today. He was going to right-center, and every ball was pretty much in the same spot. It was pretty impressive.”

Although he is currently eligible to come off the disabled list, it is possible Pence could return during the Giants’ next homestand May 1-10.

“I think it’ll be close,” Bochy said. “You hate to put a target date on it, because he’s going to try and reach that. We’ll go day-to-day with this, see progress. We may have to back him off. I think that would be a little early, myself. But I do know once you start to swing, it starts to get better, so we’ll see.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 1-1, 2.00 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 1-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Angel Pagan went 4-for-6 with one run scored Saturday. He tied his career high for hits in a game. It was Pagan’s ninth game with four hits. He last did it Sept. 9, 2014, against Arizona. Pagan is 6-for-10 in the first two games of the series against the Rockies with one double, one run scored and one RBI.

--LF Nori Aoki, who scored the winning run in the 11th inning Saturday against the Rockies, drew a career-high four walks. They came in succession on his final four plate appearances. He had walked three times in a game on three different occasions. The last was May 4, 2014, for the Royals while playing against the Tigers.

--RHP Tim Hudson was on the verge of winning at Coors Field for the first time in his career before closer Santiago Casilla blew a save in the ninth inning Saturday. The Giants won 5-4 in 11 innings. Hudson, who gave up three runs in seven innings, made his ninth career start at Coors Field, where he is 0-2 with a 6.80 ERA. This is just the second time Hudson has pitched seven innings at Coors Field and his third quality start there. He also went seven innings on July 20, 2011, and lost 3-2 while pitching for the Braves.

--C Andrew Susac hit his fourth career home run and first of the season in the fourth inning Saturday. It came against Jorge De La Rosa and gave Susac three homers against the Rockies. The others were Aug. 25, 2014, against Tyler Matzek and Sept. 2, 2014, against Jordan Lyles.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, and he allowed one run on one hit and two walks in one inning. He threw three scoreless innings in three rehab appearances for Class A San Jose.

--RHP Matt Cain will start playing catch Tuesday. He is coming back from a right flexor tendon injury and did not pitch in spring training. He was on the disabled list three times in 2014 and had season-ending surgery Aug. 11 to remove bone chips from his right elbow. Manager Bruce Bochy said, “My hope is that we’re going to see the Matt Cain that we know. It’s going to be important for us to maybe slow-play this a little bit so we can stay away from another setback and have him right before we do activate him. He showed signs of that before his last setback. I think we have a good chance of seeing the Matt Cain we know.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You try not to think about that (Coors Field) stuff too much. You just try to go out there and execute pitches. Talking to a lot of the guys who have thrown here many times, they told me to put a little extra emphasis on your breaking ball, finish it out front and get it down. I didn’t do that many times tonight. I’ve just got to focus on pounding the bottom of the strike zone.”-- Giants RHP Chris Heston, after his first start at Coors Field on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. The injury is not considered serious, and the Giants hope skipping him two to three times through the rotation will cure the problem.

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. An X-ray taken April 14 came back negative, and Pence started light workouts April 15 by swinging a Wiffle bat. He took swings with a fungo bat April 16, then took some swings against a batting tee April 21. He might be able to return in early May.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on April 16. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. His return date is uncertain.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He will start playing catch April 28, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell