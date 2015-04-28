San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Another rocky performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers by right-hander Tim Lincecum cost the San Francisco Giants.

Lincecum (1-2) lasted just four innings, giving up four runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts as the Giants (8-12) lost for the second time in three games Monday night in a 8-3 defeat to the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Lincecum, who was scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Colorado Rockies before the weather forced a postponement, had beaten the Dodgers (12-7) almost a week earlier, earning a 6-2 romp last Tuesday in San Francisco.

This time, things didn’t go as well.

“He made mistakes early there in the count,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “They were aggressive out there. That big inning hurt him. He came back, bounced back well, had his best inning after that crooked number they put up on him, but they were aggressive on him. He left some pitches up there and they took advantage.”

It was the shortest stint this season for Lincecum. Still, Bochy didn’t appear overly concerned.

“More than anything, it’s his command,” Bochy said. “It was a little bit off. But give them a little credit, they made a little bit of an adjustment on him. That’s the only difference. It’s not so much stuff. I think his stuff has been pretty close when he’s out there.”

Lincecum is 10-8 in 28 career games (26 starts) against the Dodgers. He has failed to complete five innings against them in three of his last four outings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 1-1, 4.63 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 1-1, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nori Aoki, who has been hitless in the last three games, went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Monday’s loss to the Dodgers. Aoki, who also scored a run, recorded his ninth multi-hit game.

--RHP Matt Cain will play catch Tuesday for the first time since going on the disabled list April 8 with a flexor tendon strain. “He seems to be doing better and better,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

--RF Hunter Pence has been hitting soft tosses in the batting cage as he attempts to recover from a fractured left forearm. There is no timetable for his return, manager Bruce Bochy said.

--RF Justin Maxwell, who entered Monday’s game as one of the Giants’ hottest hitters, went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. He also left four runners on-base. Maxwell entered the series against the Dodgers with two homers in his two previous games. He was 8-for-21 (.381) with three home runs, a triple and seven RBIs in his previous six contests. Against the Dodgers, Maxwell made a diving catch to rob Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins of a base hit with runners at second and third in the second inning.

--INF Casey McGehee went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. McGehee, who is 2-for-13 on the club’s current road swing, is batting .173.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He will start playing catch April 28, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. An X-ray taken April 14 came back negative, and Pence started light workouts April 15 by swinging a Wiffle bat. He took swings with a fungo bat April 16, then took some swings against a batting tee April 21. He has been hitting soft tosses in the batting cage as of April 27. There is no timetable for his return, manager Bruce Bochy said.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. The injury is not considered serious, and the Giants hope skipping him two to three times through the rotation will cure the problem.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on April 16. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. His return date is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell