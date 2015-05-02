San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Less than 48 hours after watching interim fifth starter Ryan Vogelsong get shelled by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants added a veteran right-hander to their Triple-A roster.

Coincidence? Perhaps not.

Kevin Correia, signed by the Giants last month after he’d been released by the Seattle Mariners, was sent to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday after getting a chance to work out the kinks in extended spring training in Arizona.

Correia, 34, didn’t look like a major league pitcher in spring training for the Mariners, getting roughed up to the tune of a 16.88 ERA. That led to the release, and the second chance from the Giants, for whom Correia began his professional career.

With right-handers Matt Cain (strained right elbow) and Jake Peavy (strained back) slow to recover from injuries, the Giants might to looking to fill that No. 5 spot in the rotation for most of this month. Manager Bruce Bochy already has announced that Vogelsong, who began the season in long relief, has earned the right to start at least one more time.

But after that, the competition is wide open. And now Correia is positioned to be in consideration.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 2-1, 2.28 ERA) at Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 0-2, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Hudson will be looking for his first win of the season for the fifth consecutive start Saturday when he faces a team he has beaten 13 times in his career, the Los Angeles Angels. The veteran has pitched well enough to be better than 0-2 this season, having compiled a decent 3.91 ERA in his first four starts. The Giants have won two of his four outings, including his last one, a 5-4, 10-inning affair at Colorado. Hudson is 13-7 with a 3.85 ERA in 25 career starts against the Angels.

--RHP Chris Heston is starting to get his name mentioned in the same sentence as LHP Madison Bumgarner. That’s pretty good for a guy who began the season at Triple-A. Heston allowed one earned run in 6 1/3 innings in Friday’s 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. That lowered his season ERA to 2.51. The last Giants rookie to have an ERA 2.51 or lower after the first five starts of a season was Bumgarner, who posted a 2.41 mark in 2010.

--2B Joe Panik contributed big-time to the Giants’ championship season in 2014. One thing he never contributed, however, was a walk-off RBI. Panik finally got one of those on the Giants’ first homestand of the 2015 season with a game-winning sacrifice fly against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then on Friday night, he did even better. He recorded his first career walk-off hit, a bases-loaded, two-out single in the bottom of the ninth of a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

--RF Hunter Pence took pregame batting practice for the first time this season Friday. It went without a hitch, prompting Giants manager Bruce Bochy to project that his outfield standout should be ready to make his 2015 debut sometime in late May. That will be more than two months after Pence suffered a broken left arm when hit by a pitch during spring training. The time of recovery initially was thought to be 6-8 weeks.

--RHP Kevin Correia took a big step toward returning to the major leagues Friday when he was added to Triple-A Sacramento’s roster. The 34-year-old had been working out with the Giants in extended spring training in Arizona since being signed as a free agent after having been released by the Seattle Mariners. Correia recorded a 16.88 ERA in the spring for the Mariners, prompting his release. In the Giants’ organization, Correia will almost immediately be considered a candidate to fill in as the No. 5 starter in the absence of RHP Matt Cain (strained right elbow) and RHP Jake Peavy (strained back). RHP Ryan Vogelsong currently holds the position on a start-by-start basis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve kinda learned how to keep myself ready. Starting in the third or fourth inning, I go in the tunnel and do some stretching, some hitting ... because you never know when you’re going to get the call.” -- Giants PH Joe Panik, after a game winning hit on Friday vs, the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29.

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. An X-ray taken April 14 came back negative, and Pence started light workouts April 15 by swinging a Wiffle bat. He took swings with a fungo bat April 16, then took some swings against a batting tee April 21. He was hitting soft tosses in the batting cage as of April 27. Pence took pregame batting practice for the first time this season on May 1. He is expected to make his 2015 season debut in late May.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. The injury is not considered serious, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on April 16. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. His return date is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco