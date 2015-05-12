San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- A grand slam in his first at-bat against his former teammates Friday night was supposed to turn around Casey McGehee’s season.

It didn‘t.

San Francisco Giants fans, many of whom wanted a curtain call after McGehee’s blast Friday, were booing the former Miami Marlin by the time he’d struck out a third consecutive time the next night.

Of course, it didn’t help any that even McGehee’s big night had included a flashback to his disappointing first 29 games as a Giant. With a chance to have a monster game Friday following the grand slam, he instead twice grounded into double plays, including once with the bases loaded.

McGehee, who had been benched for three consecutive games before Friday’s start, didn’t fare any better in his third straight start Sunday. He went 0-for-3, ending the day with an even worse average (.179) almost identical to the one he’d had before the grand slam (.178).

To add insult to injury, Giants manager Bruce Bochy chose to pinch hit for McGehee with runners on second and third and San Francisco trailing 2-1 in the ninth inning Sunday. The Giants rallied to win, 3-2.

Bochy had little choice but to start McGehee on Sunday, being that he was already giving catcher Buster Posey, shortstop Brandon Crawford and center fielder Angel Pagan most of the day off. The guy who replaced McGehee earlier in the week, utilityman Matt Duffy, started in Crawford’s spot at shortstop on Sunday and was the hero of the game, smacking a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth.

With everybody well rested following a day off Monday, Bochy will have several options available to him Tuesday in Houston, including Duffy. It will be no surprise if McGehee returns to the bench.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 2-3, 3.38 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-0, 3.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Heston hasn’t been around long enough to totally comprehend what he likes and doesn’t like about the majors. But if first impressions are any indication, he seems to think this interleague idea is a good thing. Heston made his interleague debut May 1 against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and mystified the unfamiliar foe, limiting them to one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 2-1 win. The rookie has never faced Tuesday’s next interleague foe, the Houston Astros.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong logged his 1,000th career inning Sunday. More important, the 11-year veteran continued to pitch well at home, limiting the Miami Marlins to four hits and one run over seven innings in a 3-2 win. Vogelsong, who retired the last 10 batters he faced before getting lifted for a pinch hitter in a 1-1 game, lowered his home ERA to 1.64 in four outings this season.

--INF Matt Duffy recorded the first walk-off hit of his career in Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins. Duffy, who played the entire game at shortstop, came to the plate after a two-out walk to Giants LF Nori Aoki had forced in a run that tied the score at 2-2, leaving the bases loaded. Duffy then lined a solid single to left field to end it.

--C Buster Posey is hitting well, but not well enough to displace 1B Brandon Belt at first base. So given a choice of who to sit in Sunday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins, Giants manager Bruce Bochy opted for Posey despite the fact he’d gone 4-for-10 the previous three nights. And therein lies the problem: Posey had caught three consecutive night games leading into Sunday’s afternoon affair.

--CF Angel Pagan shook his left hand in pain after hitting a foul ball Saturday night. That was an indication to Giants manager Bruce Bochy that his No. 3 hitter might need more time off to remedy a cut he received on his left middle finger when spiked at second base Monday against the San Diego Padres. So Pagan, who’d gone just 3-for-17 in the aftermath of the injury after getting one day off, was held out of Sunday’s 3-2 win over Miami Marlins until called upon to pinch hit in the ninth inning. The Giants are off Monday, and Pagan is likely to return to the starting lineup for the opener of a two-game series in Houston on Tuesday.

--SS Brandon Crawford was suffering from what Giants manager Bruce Bochy labeled “general soreness” Sunday, prompting him to hold his defensive ace out until using him as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of San Francisco’s 3-2 win. Crawford started the Giants’ previous 10 games, getting just one inning off in that stretch. Crawford is expected to return to the starting lineup in the Giants’ next game, which will be Tuesday in Houston.

--RF Hunter Pence went 0-for-5 at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and Saturday, which might have prompted the Rivercats manager to consider benching his rental player. Alas, he didn’t have to make the decision. The Giants made it for him. As scheduled, Pence, rehabbing from a broken left arm, was given a day off Sunday after having played five innings Friday and seven Saturday to begin his injury-rehab stint in the minors. Pence is slated to start Monday for the Rivercats.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 18. He will be sent to the Giants’ facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Monday to begin an extended spring training stint. Peavy hopes to be back in the Giants rotation in June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was rooting for the guys to get it down before that. But if it got to me, I was going to be ready.” -- Giants INF Matt Duffy, who recorded the first walk-off hit of his career in Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 5, retroactive to March 27. Pence began an injury-rehab stint at Triple-A Sacramento on May 8. His return date to the Giants has yet to be decided.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. A bullpen session was tentatively scheduled for the week of May 11-17.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. He played in extended spring training games May 1-2. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 4 and was transferred to Triple-A Sacramento on May 8.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy threw off a mound on May 2 for the first time and did not feel any discomfort. He threw a bullpen session May 5. He will be sent to the Giants’ facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 11 to begin an extended spring training stint. Peavy hopes to be back in the Giants rotation in June.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on April 16. He made eight rehabilitation appearances between Triple-A Sacramento and San Jose through May 6. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco