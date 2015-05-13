San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy will go with the hot hand at third base while he gives some earned playing time at the hot corner to “super utility guy” Matt Duffy. But don’t expect Bochy to adopt a permanent platoon at the position.

Duffy, who recorded his first career walk-off hit with a ninth-inning RBI single against Miami on Sunday, got the start at third base in Tuesday’s game against the Astros instead of the struggling Casey McGehee.

Duffy is batting .314 with a homer and 15 RBIs in limited action this season and leads the team with a .455 batting average with runners in scoring position (10-for-22). McGehee is hitting just .179 -- and .167 (6-for-36) in his past 14 games -- and is only 2-for-23 (.087) with runners in scoring position.

McGehee has grounded into 11 double plays this year, tied for tops in the majors with the Braves’ Andrelton Simmons.

”I will be using both Duffy and Casey -- Casey will be at third (Wednesday),“ Bochy said. ”And I will find a place for Duffy (Wednesday), too. I‘m gonna mix them both in (the lineup).

“I like Duffy when he’s out there, but he’s also a nice weapon to have when he’s on the bench,” Bochy added. “It’s good to reward a guy who had a big hit for us.”

Duffy made his manager look like a genius when he blasted a bases-loaded, three-run double in the second inning off the Astros’ Collin McHugh to stake San Francisco to a 3-0 lead on the way to an 8-1 victory. He later added a two-run single in the fifth in the midst of a five-run Giants outburst.

Bochy will not give up on McGehee and said he thinks his regular third baseman would get things going sooner than later.

“He’s a veteran, and we all understand he can get hot in a hurry,” Bochy said.

Bochy can’t afford to sit anyone who’s productive for his team. The Giants have scored just 101 runs through their first 32 games, their fewest since 1985 when they scored 93 in the same span. San Francisco is averaging 3.16 runs per game, next to last in the major leagues (Philadelphia has 94) and has scored six or fewer runs in every game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-16

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 1-3, 4.50 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Heston hurled a two-hit complete game to earn his third win of the season. Heston, who took the place of injured RHP Matt Cain on the Giants’ roster, struck out 10 and did not walk a batter and retired the final 22 batters he faced Tuesday. His 46 1/3 innings and 39 strikeouts rank as the most among National League rookie pitchers.

--3B Matt Duffy went 3-for-4 Tuesday against Houston and drove in a season-high five runs. Duffy, a rookie, is now 10-for-22 with runners in scoring positon and is tied for second on the team with 15 RBIs. He has already seen action at first base (one start), second base (five starts), shortstop, third base (seven starts) and as a pinch hitter this season.

--OF Hunter Pence, who began a Triple-A rehab assignment with Sacramento on Friday, played against Las Vegas on Tuesday and was scheduled to sit out Wednesday’s game against Las Vegas because of its early starting time. Pence has missed the last two-plus months with a fractured left forearm, an injury he suffered in the Giants’ third spring training game on March 5 after getting hit by an inside fastball from Cubs’ RHP Corey Black. Manager Bruce Bochy said there is no specific timetable for Pence’s return.

--OF Justin Maxwell, a former Astros player, had two infield singles, scored twice and had an RBI on Tuesday. Maxwell has driven in six runs in his past eight games (he’s tied for second with 15, two behind SS Brandon Crawford) and raised his average .240 to .250 with his performance against his former team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just tried to keep my pitches down in the zone, and I was able to change speeds well tonight. I threw a lot of curveballs and changeups for strikes, and I was able to get some swings and misses with them. It was all about throwing strikes and sticking to the game plan. I had some good innings back to back.” -- Giants RHP Chris Heston, after a win over Houston on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on May 8. His return date to the Giants is uncertain.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. A bullpen session was tentatively scheduled for the week of May 11-17.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. He played in extended spring training games May 1-2. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 4 and was transferred to Triple-A Sacramento on May 8.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy threw off a mound on May 2 for the first time and did not feel any discomfort. He threw a bullpen session May 5. He will be sent to the Giants’ facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 11 to begin an extended spring training stint. Peavy hopes to be back in the Giants rotation in June.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on April 16. He made 10 rehabilitation appearances between Triple-A Sacramento and San Jose through May 11. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco